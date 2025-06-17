With summer usually comes a shakeup to one’s beauty routine: the heavy cream is swapped out for a lightweight gel-based moisturizer, a skin tint replaces the full-coverage foundation, and hydrating serums become your vacay MVPs. The new season can also usher in a new beauty look or, in the case of Jennifer Garner, a new hair color.

Yes, Jennifer Garner is taking a break from her signature dark brunette hair. In a recent Instagram carousel captioned “May catch-up”—which also featured other photos, videos, and memes from the month — The Last Thing He Told Me star revealed her new hair which features blonde highlights, warm brunette tones, and golden ends.

In her own Instagram post, hair stylist Tracey Cunningham, the woman behind Garner’s new look, shared her exact process, creating what she says is a “Ready-for-Summer Blonde.” The Schwarzkopf Professional U.S. Creative Director of Color & Technique used the brand's BLONDME Lightener with 30 volume to create strips of blonde in Garner's hair. Cunningham then went in with the Schwarzkopf Igora Vibrance gloss in stages.

“Lightened up this beauty’s hair for her latest role — and she’s glowing," Cunningham wrote in the caption of her post. "Jennifer’s just wrapped The Last Thing He Told Me (yes, Paris), and is already diving into The Five-Star Weekend — a dreamy Nantucket story coming soon to Peacock."

Whether it’s for a new role or simply a personal refresh, Garner’s updated look proves that even the smallest changes, like a few golden highlights, can make a big impact. As the temperatures rise, consider this your sign to lighten things up.