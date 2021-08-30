Jennifer Lopez's Braided Updo Was Epic, But Her Statement Hair Accessory Was The Main Character

Not a day goes by without a celebrity debuting a breathtaking new beauty look on social media. The latest star making headlines? Jennifer Lopez's intricate updo, brought to life by her go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton, while abroad in Italy. The expert describes the JLo Beauty founder's latest look as "soft dolce vita-inspired glam," and boy is that accurate — especially when it comes to that hair.

It wasn't just the updo that wowed fans, but also Lopez's extravagant gold flower crown headband. The accessory features intricate detailing, reminiscent of a headdress fit for literal royalty. At present, Appleton nor fashion stylist Rob Zangardi have yet to reveal if it was custom-designed for the hitmaker or if fans can add it to their shopping carts, too.

Beyond the statement accessory, it's clear that Lopez's majestic updo took boatloads of time and patience to create. After all, it's reminiscent of artwork. Appleton tells TZR that the updo comprised various braids, specifically "rope twists, fishtail braids, and traditional plaits." Mixing them up was his way of making the style look "modern and cool" and not overly structured. The overall look he wanted the 'do to evoke was "Italian sexy, and romantic."

Lopez is no stranger to an updo, and Appleton always finds new and innovative ways for her to rock the timeless style. At the 2020 SAG Awards, for example, she went for a casual updo — Appleton pulled back her hair in a center part (sans braids), with straight face-framing pieces. And at the Golden Globes that same year, her updo was a structured and elegant, French braid-wrapped bun.

Inspired by the star’s latest hairstyle? Shop a handful of statement headbands à la Lopez to recreate a DIY version of her glam.

