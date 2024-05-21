When it comes to timeless glam, few others hit it out of the park as consistently as Jennifer Lopez — and she’s been doing it for decades. While she’s never stuck to one particular style in terms of hair, J.Lo does seem to have a penchant for a good updo. The latest example? Her expertly twisted bun from the Atlas premiere in Los Angeles.

Buns are never really out of style, but they do seem to always be evolving trend-wise. Ballerina buns took over the Oscars red carpet, and earlier this month, the This Is Me...Now: A Love Story star opted for a messier style at the Met Gala. But when she stepped out in support of her new Netflix project — an AI thriller in which she plays the title character — she showed off a much more sculptural version that complemented her classically glamorous two-piece black-and-white ensemble from Greta Constantine’s 2024 Resort collection and coordinating diamond and emerald necklace and earrings by Manish Malhotra.

The intricately twisted bun is the work of hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, who is also responsible for the rose-adorned bun worn by Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala. A few details take this basic style into something much more elegant: the sleek, shiny finish — which beautifully features her honey blonde highlights — and the strategic placement of the strands, as they swirl along the side of the actor’s head.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lopez doubled down on the Old Hollywood glam aesthetic with ultra lush lashes and defined brows, but of course makeup artist Mary Phillips had to add a few signature J.Lo details, like lit-from-within skin and nude, glossy lips. Manicurist Tom Bachik completed the look with fittingly elegant, almond-shaped nails painted with a combination of by Après gel colors, Renewal and Daydreaming.

Although we don’t know the exact step-by-step details of how Guerrero created his masterful twisted bun for Lopez (yet), it’s safe to say you’re going to need a few key products: some shine serum or oil, strong hold hairspray, and boatload of bobby pins. A few clip-in extensions probably wouldn’t hurt either.