Sabrina Carpenter’s latest hairstyle is channeling Rapunzel. The 26-year-old singer appears on the July/August 2025 cover of Rolling Stone donning absolutely nothing — besides thigh high sheer white socks and Rapunzel-length blonde hair, of course. In fact, this fairy tale aesthetic is present throughout the entire photo shoot. One image depicts Carpenter in the woods, standing next to a deer. She’s wearing a blue and white checkered outfit pulled from the Victoria’s Secret archive, which definitely evokes Cinderella. Another photo shows Carpenter lying down in a field of grass, wearing a white lace set — also sourced from the Victoria’s Secret archive — while caressing a baby goat.

In the Rolling Stone interview, Carpenter spoke about her upcoming album, Man’s Best Friend. Dropping on August 29th, it’s the follow-up to last summer’s Short ‘n Sweet. Last week, she released the music video for “Manchild,” the first single from her new album. Carpenter’s blonde hair in the video is reminiscent of the shade she has on her Rolling Stone cover. To create the look for the music video, colorist Laurie Heaps used Redken Flash Lift with Bonder Inside. “It’s my go-to for lift,” Heaps said in a press release. “It gives me total control without damaging the hair.” After shampooing her hair, Heaps gave her a gloss with Redken Shades EQ Pearl Vinyl Blondes in 8NV to “add that soft, grown-in vibe.”

David LaChapelle/Rolling Stone

With Carpenter's new album on the horizon, it's likely the singer-songwriter will be debuting plenty more blonde-haired looks in the coming months.