Predicting nail trends can be hard. Daily, Instagram is churning out one viral look after another. But when it comes to popular colors, there’s one voice that’s hard to ignore. Enter Pantone’s color of the year. Year after year, the company delivers a hue that will rule across industries. For 2024, that shade is peach fuzz — a pinkish-orange described as gentle and inviting. You may already be contemplating how to incorporate it into your spring decor or wardrobe. But as it turns out, Pantone’s latest pick is also perfect for manicures. Soon, the internet will be buzzing with peach fuzz nail ideas, and it’s easy to see why.

With soft and neutral undertones, the hue blends well with nudes and bright colors alike. Perhaps the best thing about 2024 color of the year is its versatility. With a vast spectrum of shades, it’s easy to find one that suits your style. From sherbet to pastel and neon, there are lots of options to choose from. Even more enticing are the range of designs peach is suited for. Whether you like a pared-down manicure or an embellished set, there’s a look for everyone.

If you’re still on the fence or need some inspiration to sell you on the sherbet shade, the below selection is a great place to start. Ahead, 10 peach fuzz nail ideas to celebrate the 2024 color of the year.

Soft Ombré

True, the ombré technique works well with most colors. But it is particularly enticing with varying shades of peach. This set expertly blends the hue and shows its versatility. You can use a few different polishes to achieve the look. However, the airbrush method is best for creating the soft blurred effect.

Peach Jelly

Jelly nails aren’t just for summer. While the translucent effect is ideal for bright colors, a soft peach shade is just as alluring. A semi-transparent finish is essential for nailing this look. But if you can’t find a peach jelly polish, a sheer option is the next best thing. Look for a thin formula that allows you to mimic the see-through look with light layers.

Gradient Swirls

Why settle for one peachy polish when you can have three? This striking set uses a few shades to create a gradient effect. But what makes it really pop is the cool negative space design. Instead of a simple multicolored manicure, each nail sports artistic swirls of peach in varying colors. To give the final look an edgy feel, add a matte topcoat. The shine-free finish will further enhance the colors and make them stand out.

Reverse French Manicure

There are a lot of interesting takes on the French manicure. So much so that keeping up with them all can be a challenge. However, if you have been following the trends, you’ve probably noticed that the reverse French is the freshest version. For a subtle, clean look, try using a slim strip of peach to accent a natural-colored nail. Simple and sleek, this design is a minimalists dream come true.

Creamy Peach

You can never go wrong with a solid manicure. Not only is it easy to do, but it also looks effortlessly chic. With winter on the horizon, it’s time to say goodbye to fall’s dark and moody colors. Instead, opt for a muted creamy peach polish that feels seasonally appropriate. Then, be sure to finish with a glossy topcoat to maximize shine.

Invisible French Manicure

Invisible French tips are one of the coolest ways to wear the design. This manicure takes the trend one step further to create something unique. The key is the flesh-toned nude polish. First, choose a shade close to your complexion to create a naked look. Then, simply use a complementing orange hue to draw the outline of the tips.

Sunset Nails

Snap out of the winter blues with a sunset-inspired manicure. In this look, peach joins citrus shades like orange and grapefruit. Artfully blended, they have the allure of golden hour. While it can’t instantly transport you to the beach (sigh), it can certainly lift your mood.

Peachy Nail Art

Yes, it’s perfectly fine to have a literal interpretation of Pantone’s latest hue. Like summer’s watermelon nails, this manicure puts the fruit front and center. Each nail sports tiny hand-painted peaches and even uses the hue to frame a random nail. Despite incorporating a lot of fun elements, the look isn’t overwhelming. In short, it’s perfect for minimalists and maximalists.

Deep French Design

Thanks to its undertones, peach pairs perfectly with nude. If you’re looking for a new color palette, consider giving these two shades a try. They have a softening effect and help make this deep French design feel elevated. If you want to amp up the drama, try adding a few delicate flowers and gemstones.

Peach Fizz

A subtle touch of glitter gives this peachy set a celebratory feel. If you’re still looking for a manicure to ring in the New Year, this is a great option. Not only is it incredibly easy to recreate, but it’s also ideal for short nails. To get the full effect, try layering a translucent gold polish on top for a juicy look.