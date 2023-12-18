It’s hard to believe 2023 will be completely over in a few weeks. But, with every end, there comes a new beginning that deserves to be celebrated in style. You’ve probably planned your holiday outfits and equally festive makeup down to a T. Maybe you’ve found the perfect sequin dress to wear with a smoky eye or a gorgeous gown that will make a red lip pop. Regardless of your vibe, no look is complete without a fresh set of New Year’s nails.

If there’s one thing 2023 taught us, it’s that there’s a manicure out there that will suit every personal style. Sparkling designs and metallic polish are go-to looks for the holidays, but you don’t have to bedazzle your nails to be festive. There are plenty of party-ready options to choose from. Minimalists, for example, can lean into delicate nail art and soft ombré styles. Those who love a bold look can embrace full-on bling with a disco ball-inspired manicure.

Ahead, TZR gathered the best looks to inspire your New Year’s Eve manicure. Whether you opt for a classic color or a shimmering shade, these beauties are the perfect accessory for ringing in 2024.

Holographic

No doubt about it, 2023 was the year of chrome manicures. From Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut nails to Jennifer Lopez’s vanilla set, the glistening finish was one of the year’s most beloved trends. Luckily, it shows no signs of slowing down. So why not kick off 2024 with this holographic lilac look? The foil-like coating gives the soft purple hue a new-age feel that’s party-ready and cool.

Metallic Accents

Think of this contemporary nail design as an accessory to your look. Like a delicate necklace or glittering tennis bracelet, it has all the right elements for New Year’s Eve. The baby pink jelly polish is sophisticated yet natural. The artsy metallic pieces add a subtle elegance that will turn more than a few heads throughout the evening.

Pantone Peach

Pantone’s 2024 color of the year, Peach Fuzz, is great for holiday manicures. Take a cue from this stylish ombré set. It features a muted orange expertly blended with nude and long square nails. The final look is particularly eye-catching for winter and will seamlessly fit with any outfit.

Invisible French Manicure

You don’t have to go overboard with glitter to have a stunning New Year’s Eve manicure. If you’ve enjoyed the minimalist looks of 2023, consider this your go-to design. It uses a thin strip of gold polish to update the classic French and add a bit of sparkle. To get the full effect, opt for long almond extensions that will enhance the iconic curve.

Pearl Nails

Oyster nails took the internet by storm this fall. While the trend featured some maximalist elements, the pearly hue is the perfect shade for manicure minimalists. In this look, the color gives the nails a glistening effect. The simplicity has a timeless appeal that’s great for the evening—no matter where the night takes you.

Liquid Gold

Take your manicure to the next level with this gilded look. The high-shine finish and liquid-like appearance give the simple gold hue an expensive feel. Even better? The simple effect is a great fit for short and natural nails.

Strawberries & Champagne

‘Tis the season for bubbly. With this ombré set, you will be the talk of the evening. At first glance, it may seem simple. But thanks to the ombré technique, there’s more than meets the eye. It flawlessly blends champagne, rosé, and berry hues for a delicious-looking manicure.

Cross Hatch Nail Art

Want to make a statement that’s bold, artistic, and unexpected? Look no further than this alluring manicure. The natural nail is decorated with a white cross-hatch design that is striking on its own. But the cherry on top is the rhinestones, delicately placed at each intersection for a truly dazzling finish.

Blue Aura Nails

Get ready to see blue nail looks everywhere. As one of the top color predictions for 2024, the dreamy hue is the ultimate trendy choice for NYE. Instead of opting for a solid manicure, consider trying this cool aura style. The mélange of shades ranges from pastel to chrome, and radiates main character energy.

Disco Nails

Sparkles are synonymous with the holidays. But if glitter isn’t your thing, this disco confetti manicure is the next best thing. The bubblegum pink shade oozes fun party vibes and reflects the light for an alluring effect. In short, it’s the epitome of a festive and show-stopping look.