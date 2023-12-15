With the announcement of Pantone’s 2024 Color Of The Year, it seems the initial response of many was to see how the Peach Fuzz hue could work seamlessly into their wardrobes. And yes, a soft apricot cardigan or ballet slipper is all well and good, but you’d be remiss to overlook the peachy shade’s magic in your home. In fact, this might be the easiest way to channel the buzzy hue. Perfect for both maximalists and minimalists and everything in between, this sherbet shade is truly versatile and can soften a living space in an instant.

“Pantone’s color of the year captures our desire to nurture ourselves and others,” says Paula Taylor, trend specialist at wall covering brand Graham & Brown. “It’s a velvety gentle peach tone whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body, and soul. Peach instantly warms any interior space. It works beautifully with neutrals and wood tones for a really cozy look that creates a cocoon effect.”

And while the color du jour was just announced by Pantone this week, it seems home brands are already prioritizing it in their offerings and upcoming collections. Rug retailer Ruggable, for example, just partnered with Pantone to reimagine the peach shade through its collection to help “create a space in your home to be, feel, heal and to flourish from,” says Laurie Pressman, vice president of Pantone Color Institute. Indeed, a bright floor piece is an easy way to dip your toe into the Peach Fuzz trend no matter where you land on the aesthetic spectrum.

Carin Sun, décor expert, textile veteran, and founder of luxury home brand, Crane & Canopy says the color can also be embraced even more subtly via pops of pastel. “When looking forward to a spring refresh, look for décor accents that you can add to a neutral space to make a big statement, such as a textured throw pillow or a vibrant shower curtain to brighten up your mornings,” she says.

For the maximalists ready to dive headfirst into the peachy pool, Sun advises a bedding overhaul and/or a fun accent wall (or the entire room for the more adventurous). “I especially love it for a new take on a nursery or to liven up your home office,” she says.

The beauty of peach is in its versatility and range. You can go more rich and bold with an on-the-nose with an apricot-like take or more neutral with an almost nude-blush approach. The options are endless, but the warm and inviting result remains the same.

If you’re ready to get a headstart on your new year refresh, ahead, a few peach home decor items to get you going.