Fall's Prettiest Makeup Trend Puts High Shine Lips Front & Center

Playing around with makeup is one of the most gratifying ways to refresh your look for the upcoming season. The rise of Instagram and TikTok have simultaneously made makeup trends explode in ways we’ve never seen before and democratized beauty, making tutorials accessible to anyone with a smartphone, and turning many in the cosmetics-curious crowd into bonafide pros ready to recreate—and confidently rock—the latest beauty trends. Fall beauty typically showcases darker, more dramatic, moodier tones, and according to the industry’s top makeup artists, the fall 2022 makeup trends that are going to dominate this season are far less expected.

“People are veering away from the typical dark vampy vibe and doing more playful, whimsical looks that break away from tradition,” says NYC-based makeup artist Marco Campos.” The cobalt blue shadow that wowed in the Saint Laurent show and the hot pink cat eye from Valentino are sure to transition from the catwalk to the sidewalk. Glowy skin and glossy lips will be everywhere and are surprisingly easy to DIY. Also, get ready for Euphoria-inspired eye gems, and prepare for Y2K beauty to continue to dominate the makeup arena for the months ahead.

Scroll on for all the must-try makeup trends for fall 2022.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. I may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Glossy Lips

“There’s something so sexy about a glossy lip,” says LA-based makeup artist Katie Danza. Whether in a juicy peach, a rich mauve, or shimmery clear, it brings freshness to any fall look—and is easier to reapply and less done-up than a full matte lip. The hydrating effect is a welcome bonus, too. “As the temperatures dip and our skin gets drier, it’s nice to be able to embrace the moisturizing effect of a lip oil or serum.”

2. Bleached Brows

Celebs like Kendall Jenner, Victoria Pedretti, and Lizzo have already started rocking the bleached brow on the red carpet, runway, and on social media. “I’ve already spotted a few cool kids sporting this look on the subway or when I’m out dancing, and predict this trend will only get bigger as we head into fall,” adds Campos.

3. Graphic Liner

Want to make a major statement? Celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg recommends taking a cue from the Anna Sui Fall 2022 show and jumping on the graphic liner bandwagon. It feels super modern, even a little futuristic, and fresh for fall. With a great liquid liner and a little practice (and a stash of Q-tips), this high-fashion look isn’t actually as difficult to pull off as you might expect.

4. Bright Eyeshadow

Good news if you love bold colors! There’s no reason to put them away for the upcoming season. A bright hue on the eye was definitely a big trend at fall fashion week with designers ditching moody hues for cheerful, pigmented, look-at-me shades. Celebrity makeup artist Deanna Paley predicts fuchsia, cobalt, violet, Kelly green, and orange shadows will be especially popular for fall.

5. Red Lipstick

Red lips are a head-turning classic that oozes glamour and never go out of style. Historically, people often switch to a darker, moodier shade when the weather cools down. “I love that it’s taking on a brighter, candied twist this fall and staying consistent with the bolder colors that are dominating the runways,” says Campos.

6. Natural Brows

Yes, bleached brows are big. But you don’t need to do something super dramatic to your arches to be au courant. “I think that we’re seeing the tides turn on the ultra-laminated brow,” reveals Danza. People are starting to embrace softer brows that look more natural, rather than laden with heavy product and standing straight up. The look is definitely groomed but a bit more effortless and approachable.

7. Face Embellishments

Face embellishments are both a nod to everyone’s current obsession, Euphoria, which is credited with bringing gemstone adornments to the modern masses, and a huge throwback to the Y2K era. “Back in the aughts, Gwen Stefani and Christina Aguilera really made it a thing,” recalls Campos. Almost every pop celebrity and trendsetter is rocking this fun flair and that’s only going to increase in the fall.

7. Grunge Glam

“Smudged out, lived in grunge eye makeup was a hit at the Altuzarra F/W 2022 show and I’m obsessed!” raves celebrity makeup artist and hair stylist Aaron Barry. To achieve this out-all-night vibe meets punk energy, start by smudging black cream liner at the lash line. Follow with a sheer black shadow over it to create intensity and blend outward for a smokey effect.

9. Overdone Blush

Overdone blush has had a resurgence on TikTok. Paley likens it to a little bit of ‘80s inspiration mixed with the modern moment. “I definitely see it transitioning into the fall with both bright and warmer deeper color palettes.”

10. Glowy Skin

Call it the Hailey Bieber effect but glazed donut skin is having a major moment. “On every fall ‘22 runway, we saw that lit-from-within glowiness taken to the next level,” says Barry. With the seasonal change in our midst, it’s time to give skin life and rev up the radiance and dew factor.