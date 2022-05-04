You May Have Missed This Dramatic Element Of Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala Look

The Met Gala is an opportunity for Hollywood’s elite to bring out their best and boldest looks — and that doesn’t just stop at the fashion. The glam is just as much a part of the ensemble and more often than not, celebrities go all out from head to toe. Kendall Jenner’s bleached eyebrows were certainly a standout moment, giving an edgy flair to her soft glam look courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips.

In a sweet supportive sister move, Jenner wore a face full of skin care and makeup products from her sister’s beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics, for her appearance at the 2022 Met Gala. First, Phillips prepped the model’s skin with Kylie Skin Hyaluronic Acid Serum for a boost of hydration followed by the Kylie Skin Face Moisturizer. “To freshen up the eyes, I used Kylie Skin Eye Cream and then used Kylie Lip Oil to moisturize and prep the lips,” Phillips said in a press release.

For her complexion, Phillips used the shade She Does It All from the Kylie Cosmetics x Kendall Blush & Highlighter Cheek Quad for a flush of color on the apples of her cheeks, then lightly set with the Translucent Setting Powder. Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Bronzing Powder in Tequila Tan added warmth to her skin, while Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Blush Powder in Pink Dreams helped set the cream blush. Finally, Phillips applied Kylighter Illuminating Powder in Cheers Darling to the high points of Jenner’s face for added glow.

To create her soft smoky eye, Phillips used the shade Tell Me More from the forthcoming Kylie Cosmetics The Bronze Palette in the crease of Jenner’s eyes, then applied Kylie Cosmetics Gel Eyeliner Pencil in Matte Dark Brown on her waterline. For a subtle wing, she used Kylie Cosmetics Kyliner Brush Tip Liquid Eyeliner Pen in the shade Ultra Black. “Lastly, I used the eyeshadow shade Mocha Latte from The Bronze Palette to smoke out her lower lash line,” Phillips said, before adding that she brushed her brows up with Kylie Cosmetics Kybrow Gel.

Jenner’s gorgeously pouty lip moment was a combination of Kylie Cosmetics Lip Liner in Bare, as well as two Kylie Cosmetics Lip Shine Lacquer shades, Felt Cute as a base and You’re Cute Jeans (only KUWTK fans will get the reference) dabbed on top.

Ahead, check out the glow-giving lineup Phillips used to complement Jenner’s edgy bleached brow look at this year’s Met Gala.

