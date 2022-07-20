If everyone had a wake-up routine as soothing, relaxing, and luxe as Selena Gomez's, everyone would instantly become a morning person. The Emmy-nominated star took to her favorite app, TikTok, to share the latest iteration of her morning getting-ready ritual — and it’s lavish (yet surprisingly simple) enough to make anyone look forward to tomorrow’s 7 a.m. alarm blare. After just a few steps — and a few bars of Ariana Grande’s “My Hair” — Gomez appears fully dressed, totally polished, and ready for a long day of mogul-ing around town. Selena Gomez’s morning beauty routine, from her summer-scented lotion to her highly aesthetic under-eye patches, prove she’s been spending as much time on the FYP as anyone.

Over the past year, Gomez has become increasingly fond of sharing her favorite hair, skin, makeup, and body care products for TikTok. The candid nature of Gomez’s videos is appreciated by her staggering 42.1 million followers (5 million have already watched the morning routine video alone), all eager for genuine insight into what their favorite celebrities actually use on a day-to-day basis. In Gomez’s case, it’s a ton of top-rated hydrating products. After a quick morning shower, Gomez starts off with some hydrogel under-eye masks to illuminate, depuff, and moisturize the area after a night of rest.

She’s a long-documented fan of the Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Eye Patches (as is Sydney Sweeney and Taraji P. Henson, BTW) so it’s safe to say that’s what she’s using here once again. Later in the video, she’s seen in a matching gold collagen lip mask, though its origins are unknown. Gomez also smooths on what appears to be a bit of thick, creamy moisturizer, targeting her t-zone in particular — she doesn’t specify the brand, but in the past, she’s mentioned her love for layering the Tatcha Dewy Cream moisturizer and Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer SPF 30 under makeup.

One product that’s immediately recognizable, though, is the body lotion Gomez slathers all over her legs and décolletage. The sunny orange jar is none other than the TikTok-beloved Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream in the original Cheriosa scent. Not only does the rich, melt-on-contact cream smell like a lush, tropical cocktail (in the best way) but it’s formulated with cupuaçu butter and coconut oil to add hydration, shine, and help temporarily reduce the appearance of cellulite.

After prepping her shower-damp hair with the help of UNITE Hair 7Seconds Detangler and Smooth&Shine Styling Cream, Gomez uses a smoothing, flyaway-mitigating boar bristle brush to shape her slicked-back bun. Notably, the Rare Beauty founder eschews the ever-trendy center part and instead opts for a classic brushed-back look. Finally, Gomez slicks on Rare Beauty’s untinted With Gratitude lip balm, brushes up her brows, and gets dressed. With no mascara shown, it’s clear her full, fluttery lashes are courtesy of a semi-permanent treatment like lash extensions — Gomez has worn them many times before, and they’re an undeniably easy way to save time in the getting-ready process.

The TikTok clocks in at just 36 seconds, but it’s hard not to be totally hooked on her casual charm and excellent product recommendations. At this point, if Selena Gomez filmed herself “getting ready for jury duty” or “getting ready to argue with my internet provider after sitting on hold for 45 minutes”, they’d do 5 million-plus views too.

