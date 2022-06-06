Ziwe’s Pink Monochromatic Cat Eye Is *The* Look For Summer

If you don’t already know New York City-based comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, you should. The host of Ziwe (pronounced “zee-way” like “freeway”) on Showtime is known for asking tough questions and for her uncanny ability to make celebrity guests squirm in their chairs. Most recently actor Adam Pally was in the hot seat and in true Ziwe fashion, the host fired off a variety of point-blank questions (most of which, in this case, were Pride month themed). On the set of the latest episode Ziwe was sporting her signature pink eyeshadow — totally on trend for the month of June. Celebrity makeup artist Renée Loiz loves how “bold yet soft and feminine” this look is on Ziwe. “The pinks really pop and the addition of crystals makes the cat eye look more modern and unique,” she explains.

Fumudoh’s shadow wasn’t the only blush moment — for the on-camera occasion she sported a full on monochromatic pink outfit (which you can easily spy in a string of her latest Instagram posts). Of course the makeup look coordinated perfectly with her patent leather pink dress, knee high boots, rhinestone choker and earrings, and plastic bubble scrunchie. Although the rose-hued eye makeup is undeniably loud, a pink palette is actually very doable in real life. “I think pink eyeshadow screams summer because it's a happy bright shade,” explains the pro. Before you give it a try at home, there are a few tips Loiz says you should take into consideration.

To get the look, Loiz says to ditch the crystals, but glitter and gloss are a go. “Super frosty pink eyeshadows look very dated and end up leaving a sort of white cast in pictures,” she warns. To apply, she says to start with your chosen cream eyeshadow (like Danessa Myricks Infinite Chrome Flakes in Starburst). “Apply from lash line to crease with an eyeshadow brush or finger,” she notes. Then apply pink shimmer eyeshadow (like one from Juvia’s Place palette) on top of the cream shadow for a bit of dimension. To create the monochromatic cat eye, she recommends using the E.l.f eyeliner tape to get that perfect angular shape. “Take a pink eyeliner pencil (like the Urban Decay one) and follow along the top of the tape to just above your crease and then finish by connecting a cat eye shape.” As a final step, line the eyes with black eyeliner and add tons of mascara.

If you want to simplify, just use an eye gloss. “Try a pink eyeshadow eye gloss (Loiz’s favorites are from 3ina) all over the eyelids or pink eyeliner lining just the inner corners of your eye,” adds the pro. If you want to shop the pink eyeshadow trend for summer, check out a few of Renee’s favorites below.

