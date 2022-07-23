Even though we’re in the midst of a heatwave, I can’t help but daydream about fall beauty trends. After summer’s bright manicures and slicked back buns, I’m ready to change up my day-to-day beauty routines and try something new. As TZR’s social media editor, I tend to see the beginning of most trends on Instagram. After sifting through my various saved folders, I’ve narrowed down the eight beauty looks I’m most excited for this fall.

In the past, I’ve kept my beauty routine pretty simple. For my hair, I either blow dry it straight or sweep it back into a bun. For makeup, I keep my products as minimal as possible for a super natural look. I’ve only dyed my hair once, and even so I chose a color only slightly darker than my natural brunette shade. New York City is the best place for beauty inspiration, and I always envy people I pass on the street with a bold hair color or dramatic makeup look. This fall, my goal is to step out of my comfort zone a little bit with beauty. Even if it’s just using a color depositing mask to change my hair color temporarily, I want to do something that’ll totally switch up my look.

This fall, I’m going beyond just saving the beauty trends I like on Instagram — I’m vowing to actually experiment with new ideas. Keep scrolling for the eight beauty trends I have on deck to try this fall.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Neon Liner

While I loved experimenting with colorful eyeliner this past summer, I’m hoping to continue to see this trend well into fall, honing in on neon shades. Even though I tend to start wearing darker colors come fall, I’m confident that I’ll still want to channel a little bit of ‘summer energy’ with my makeup, and neon liner is the perfect way to do so. I just love how it can take a simple, day-to-day makeup look to the next level.

Bleached Brows

People have been bleaching their eyebrows forever, but when model and style icon Adwoa Aboah showed up to the 2017 Met Gala with invisible brows, I was captivated. At the time, it wasn’t a trend I saw myself trying, but I loved how it looked on her and anyone else bold enough to partake. When bleached brows were a major street style trend during fashion month at the beginning of 2022, I sensed the trend reemerging. I’ve been seeing this trend almost every time I scroll on Instagram, and I’m quite tempted to give it a try.

Gone Red

Whenever the season changes, I find myself debating whether or not I should dye my hair. Based on my saved photos on Instagram, I think I want to go red for fall. I’ve been seeing so many different shades of red all over Instagram — there’s an option that looks good on everyone. I’m especially loving Tessa Thompson’s latest hair transformation, because it’s not too drastic of a change.

Glossy Lids

I like to think of this look as lip gloss for your eyelids. No matter what eye look you go for, a clear gloss completely elevates the whole vibe. Even without eyeshadow, this product will make your eyes seriously pop. For fall, I think this trend would look especially good overtop any dark eyeshadow shade, from moody maroons to forest greens.

Eye Gems

Did anyone else collect sheets of stickers as a kid, afraid to actually stick them on anything? For fall 2022, I’m ready to break that habit with eye gems. This trend is already all over Instagram, so just check out your favorite beauty creator for inspiration.

Royal Blue Nails

Jewel tones tend to trend every fall and winter, but I’m specifically looking forward to incorporating royal blue. I probably haven’t worn blue nail polish since I was in middle school, but now it’s at the top of my shopping list for fall nail colors.

Hair Bows

Hair bows are such a cute way to accessorize any hairstyle and fits right in with the coastal grandmother trend I’ve been loving all summer long. I definitely think the beachy aesthetic will still be popular come fall, and I can’t wait to see how my favorite influencers adapt the trend for cooler weather. Hair bows look cute on ponytails, braids, even braided ponytails.

Nail Stickers

I love the look of nail art, but I’m not very talented at creating intricate designs at home. Enter: nail stickers. I just bought my first pack and I’m already obsessed. They’re super easy to use, too; I just paint my nails with any color, apply the stickers wherever I want with tweezers, then seal in with top coat.