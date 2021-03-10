They say that seeing is believing, but when it comes to beauty products, it’s even more apt to say that trying is believing. So, it’s no surprise that when Haley Pham posted a rave review and try-on video of her favorite lipstick, its sales skyrocketed. Pham’s praise for the lip gloss was the kind that truly motivates you to you hit “add to cart,” too — "It makes me feel like I have lip injections," Pham said. The lip gloss in question? Tower 28’s ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly in Coconut, which went viral in the wake of Pham’s video.

“I’m just gonna show it to you, ok?” Pham says before applying the gloss on camera. “There we have it — I feel like it’s just my exact lip color but better and then because it’s a gloss and it’s so milky, it just makes them look plump.” Thereafter, she gives the product the ultimate beauty compliment calling it her “holy grail.”

It should be noted that Pham is not alone in her love for this product — the brand sells 12,000 of its glosses per month. So, why has it become such a fast favorite? Tower 28’s chicly packaged and reasonably-priced products do more than just look cute. They’ve also been carefully formulated to be safe for even the most sensitive skin — they’re created in accordance with the National Eczema Association guidelines.

Beyond that, they’re (miraculously) un-sticky, have just enough tint, and are legitimately hydrating. Pham called out ‘Coconut,’ which the brand describes as a “semi-sheer, milky mauve pink,” but the Milky Lip Jelly collection actually features three other colors, too — Cashew, a “semi-sheer, milky rosy brown,” Oat, a “semi-sheer, milky peachy pink,” and Almond, a “semi-sheer, milky chocolate.” Each gloss is fortified with plant-based ingredients that nourish the lips — like apricot oil and raspberry seed oil.

Courtesy of Tower 28

Try it out for yourself — and get the plumping effect Pham is obsessed with — below:

