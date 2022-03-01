If you were a beauty obsessed person between the years of 2008 and 2019, Youtube was your happy place. The video sharing platform was full of beauty influencers and gurus sharing their best routines and tutorials with the world — and makeup Youtubers led the pack. If you think hard enough you can recall a few of the staple makeup looks these creators popularized including, heavy brow outlining, baking, contouring, and the inner corner eye highlight.

Though makeup has taken on a new face recently, with a departure from heavy glam and natural looks being the trend du jour, some of those old staples are still showing up today on social media, and even on high fashion runways — case in point, the most recent Dior runway show. On March 1, the French fashion house showed its Fall/Winter ‘22 collection in Paris. And while the clothes were captivating to say the least, there was one element of the beauty look that really drew the eye: the silver inner corner highlight. The makeup on each model was so subtle yet made a big impact in the overall look, adding to the ethereal yet futuristic aesthetic of the collection.

Creative and image director of Christian Dior Makeup, Peter Philips, was behind the look and of course used an arsenal of Dior Beauty products on each model. He created the silver inner corner highlight using the silver shade in the Dior Backstage Custom Eye Palette in 001 Universal Neutral Additionally, the artist used a new shade (100 Nude Look) of Dior’s popular Addict lipstick.

Pascal Le Segretain / Staff/ Getty Images

Philips was intentional in using a flat brush to draw on the silver detail on the inner eye corner in the same way you would draw on a winged eyeliner. “I told my team to take [the flat brush] and push the silver shadow into the inner corner a little bit outside the eye and a little bit on the inside [corner] of the eye.” He then instructed to use a Q-tip to clean up, soften, and blur the silver line, so it wouldn’t appear too harsh. Philips was careful to keep the shadow below the eye, stating that “I didn’t drag it up because then it becomes like an eyeshadow and it becomes like disco nightclubbing makeup, which was not the concept of the show.”

This collection “marks a new perspective on the House’s heritage and its iconic architectural constructions which take on new functions,” per the brand on Instagram. The show took on themes of futurism and the bridge between fashion and technology. In light of that, the clean minimal makeup with a bright flash of silver on the eyes was very fitting.

While the eye makeup touched on the modern feel of the collection, the subtle, Victorian-esque tiny front braids and embellished headbands point to the romanticism for which Dior is known.

Pascal Le Segretain / Staff/ Getty Images

The biggest question with high fashion makeup is ‘is it wearable in real life’? If you ask Philips (and the makeup gurus of the mid 2000s), this look actually translates really well for everyday wear. “The concept of having a light dot on the corner of the eye is not new; it’s kind of cute and draws attention to the eye. It’s something that you can combine with any makeup — you can do a smoky eye, or eyeliner, or whatever you want to do and if you put a light spot of silver or any vibrant color it just gives a vibrancy to your look,” Philips explains.

Pascal Le Segretain / Staff/ Getty Images

For an everyday look Philips recommends pairing a bright inner corner eye with a bare face or light base makeup (not too shiny or glowy), mascara to really make the eyes pop, and blush to add a bit of natural warmth to the face.

Below see everything you’ll need to create this luminous look whether you’re looking to get runway ready or just glammed up for daily errands.

