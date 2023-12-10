Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights the best beauty gifts of the moment.

The holidays are the most joyous time of year. From festive gatherings with friends to catching up with loved ones from afar, the season is nothing short of magical. It’s also a time for giving (and receiving) the best beauty gifts. After all, what could be more delightful than an intoxicating fragrance or luxury body care? Yes, for skin care enthusiasts and makeup lovers, December is truly an enchanting month. By now, you’ve probably begun your holiday shopping. But if you’re searching for a special gift that’s thoughtful and sure to elicit smiles, you’ve come to the right place.

This year, the options are endless. Whether you’re shopping for a beauty fanatic or someone who occasionally dabbles in products, there’s options for everyone on your list. For the friend who loves luxe skin care that doubles as vanity décor, consider Chanel’s Sublimage La Crème Texture Universelle. Composed of an exclusive ingredient and packaged in a jar created in collaboration with a premier French glassmaker, it’s truly a one-of-a-kind gift. There’s even a treasure for the practical family member who cares only for the necessities. Keys Soulcare’s gift set, for example, instantly turns body care into an indulgent experience.

Finding the right present doesn’t have to be challenging. To help you whittle down your choices, the TZR editors put together their favorite beauty gifts of the season. Read through to find their top picks, then get shopping.

“I always like to gift things that I would appreciate receiving myself, so Aesop is always a no-brainer for the holidays because the brand's website is like a virtual candy shop. Their gift sets this season are particularly appealing as they offer bundles that care and beautify the body from head to toe. I love this kit as it includes the brand's best-selling hand and body products, all packaged in a sleek recycled cardboard gift box that doesn't need much more than a ribbon or bow. This luxe set is great for anyone from a coworker to that best friend with a love for the finer things in the beauty realm.”— Angela Melero, executive editor

“This luxurious moisturizer from Chanel is the perfect beauty gift for anyone, whether they're a skin care obsessive or just love beautiful things. The packaging (designed by a French glawssmaker) is a work of art in and of itself, but it's what's inside that's truly special: the brand harvests its proprietary ingredient, polyfractioned Vanilla Planifolia in its own open-sky labs in Madagascar, and potent ingredient leaves skin feeling so soft, silky and smooth.”— Faith Xue, executive beauty director, lifestyle, BDG

“Gifting perfume can be tricky because everyone has unique scent preferences. However, this Gucci set solves that problem – it's essentially giving your loved one a fragrance wardrobe. It includes four of the brand's tried-and-true perfumes, inclusive of various floral scent profiles. The variety ensures your relative or friend will have a perfume or two that they love, and they may even discover a new favorite. Plus, all of the bottles are TSA-friendly!”— Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

“As a fan of Ami Colé’s original lip oil, I can attest to how nourishing the formula is. It glides on easily, provides long-lasting hydration like the best balms, and has a nice glossy look. Even better? It has no residual stickiness! Along with the original, this set comes with two additional shades. The cranberry has a chic ruby hue, and the gold has a warm shimmery feel. It’s a nice option for anyone on your list — whether you adore makeup or simply want to enhance your natural look.”— Jessica Fields, beauty writer, TZR

“I swear by these Joanna Vargas sheet face masks — the result is comparable to a salon treatment. This year, I’m surprising my skin care-loving friends with the Forever Glow Anti-Aging pack; I know they’ll be just as obsessed as I am.”— Kelsey Stewart, associate fashion editor, TZR

“Beauty products can be such a tricky thing to gift because everyone has a different opinion on what looks good and works. When in doubt, though, I've found that incredibly luxe soap — the kind you'd never indulge in for yourself — is a pretty universal crowd pleaser.”— Alison Syrett, deputy fashion editor, TZR

“There are few things more fun to open than a gift set stuffed with all sorts of interesting little items, and it’s even better when each piece is this useful. Dermstore’s Holiday Beauty Box is full of skin and hair favorites, a luxe sampler of best-sellers I know would delight quite literally every person on my list — especially those always on the go and navigating the TSA line.”— Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

“Cloud Paint is hands down my favorite blush. The gel-cream formula is beautifully pigmented and easy to apply. The perfect stocking stuffer for both the low-key and full-blown makeup girlies in your life.”— Samantha Scott, newsletter editor & strategist

“I always think of ghd as the Tesla of flat irons— they're the sleekest and just work the best. Anyone who has hair on their head would appreciate this limited-edition version of the best-selling iron, now in a stunning jade green shade. It's stunning and will be sure to elicit a happy gasp or two.”—Xue

“Body products are a sure-fire crowd-pleaser as far as beauty gifts go. This set from Keys Soulcare includes the brand's fan-favorite sage and oat milk-scented body cream, body oil, and hand and body wash for a complete self-care moment. On top of the skin-nourishing formulas, the deep violet packaging will look chic in any bathroom.”— Lukas

“Luxe hand care isn’t something you (or your loved ones) are concerned with daily. But it always makes a thoughtful gift. This set has an intoxicating scent of champagne. Like a glass of bubbly, it has toasty notes that blend beautifully with fresh citrus and cream. For the home and beauty lover on your list, it’s a gift that’s sure to be appreciated well after the season has ended,”— Fields