Whether you’re headed home for the holidays or have a special vacation planned, it’s hard not to be enthusiastic as you count down the days to your next trip. But as any beauty enthusiast can attest, there’s nothing fun about packing your arsenal of skin care and makeup products. Yes, the fear of leaving one of your favorite items behind, or worse, having to discard it at TSA is very real. While streamlining your routine is one option, learning how to pack beauty products for travel is another solution that allows you to bring your beloved cosmetics wherever you go.

Whether you’re taking a plane, train, or driving, balance is key when loading your suitcase or bag. “You want to make sure you’re not overpacking, but at the same time, you want to have all of your essentials in tow,” says Violette, makeup artist and founder of Violette_fr. The pro continues, noting that organization is just as important and shouldn’t be taken lightly. You probably have more than a few toiletry bags, but they’re not necessarily the right size. Instead, consolidating your daily routine will ensure you’re able to bring everything you need with you.

Ahead, TZR tapped a handful of celebrity makeup artists for their tips on packing beauty products. With these professional tips, consolidating even the most intense routine before a trip will be a piece of cake.

Opt For Multitasking Makeup Products

While it can be nice to switch from one eyeshadow palette to another to create a smoldering smoky look, it’s not as ideal when you’re on the road. That’s where multitasking products come in handy. Not only are they user-friendly, they’re also perfect for traveling. “When you’re assessing your makeup routine, multipurpose items are great because you can use them in several different ways,” says celebrity makeup artist Neil Scibelli. Think tinted moisturizers, sunscreen primers, and lip, eye, and cheek pots. Minimizing bulk is a general rule of thumb for packing. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have a solid makeup routine while you’re away. As Scibelli explains, these products can go a long way for creating easy looks and will free up space in your baggage.

Choose Creams Over Powders

Cream products are convenient, but they’re also safer to travel with. “Most cream-based makeup is securely stored, so you don’t have to worry about them breaking,” says celebrity makeup artist Romy Soleimani. Another benefit? You have the freedom to experiment. With powder products, you often need to be really specific and pre-plan your makeup looks. Creams allow you to get creative and offer a more natural finish. However, if you plan to bring a few powder palettes, Scibelli suggests rubber-banding them together to decrease the risk of cracking.

Invest In A Cosmetic Case

Instead of using several toiletry bags to house your makeup, Scibelli suggests investing in a quality cosmetic case. “A padded version with different compartments, like the Cosmetics Bag from Away is a nice option and can be used to store your makeup and skin care products,” he says. When shopping for a new one, he recommends looking for a case with multiple features to maximize storage space. “A detachable brush holder and transparent pockets are good for organization and help you easily navigate your makeup items,” he says.

Separate Makeup, Skin Care & Hair Care Products

For ease of mind and time, Violette tells TZR it’s best to keep your items separated by overall use. “Packing one bag just for makeup and another just for skin and hair care items will make traveling less stressful,” she says. It also makes it easier to grab and go when unpacking your entire suitcase isn’t an option. When it comes to liquid products like cleansers, toners, and shampoos, opting for clear bags is ideal. “If you don’t have a separate clear cosmetic case, ziplock bags are the next best choice, especially for shorter trips,” says Scibelli.

Condense Your Skin & Hair Care Routines

Traveling isn’t the time for a 10-step routine. Instead, consider condensing your steps or opting for multipurpose skin care products. According to Scibelli, one of the easiest ways to do this is by choosing two-in-one moisturizers. “Look for daytime creams that contain sunscreen and nighttime options with built-in serums and antioxidants. This way, you can travel with fewer items but still get the same protection,” he says. Similarly, Violette notes that there are many items that can be used for the body, face, and even hair.

Opt For Travel-Sized Skin Care Products

It can be tempting to lug a large bottle of your favorite cream cleanser. If there are no smaller options, invest in a kit of travel-sized bottles so you don’t have to go without them. For thicker creams, Violette recommends space-saving plastic containers, like those from Muji, that will store well in cosmetic bags and leave room for other items. Skin care sets are another good choice for packing light. “In a curated group, you know all the products will work well together but can also be used individually,” says Soleimani.

Shop Traveling Items For Beauty Products