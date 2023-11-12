The weather might be blustery and unpredictable, but there’s something else in the air beyond just an autumnal wind. November is always an exciting time of year thanks to its family-gathering festivities and role as the kickoff to the holiday season in general, but this year, the presents are arriving a little early. The best beauty products of November 2023 are a true gift, a full lineup of everything necessary to get dolled up for dinner, cinch a salon-perfect hairstyle at home, and protect skin — both facial and body — against the increasingly harsh temperatures. If you’ve yet to transition your beauty routines into full-blown winter mode, take this as your sign from the universe to jump on it now.

Even if your day-to-day regimens are already in good shape, why not seize the opportunity to try out something new and unexpected? On the makeup front, add a little sparkle with Kindred Black’s pearlescent pigments perfect for parties. Back-to-back blowouts are no problem with Joico’s new reparative hair masque that turns back the clock on heat damage, while Bubble’s innovative eye cream makes it easy to look active and alert even after a long night out.

Ahead, the very best new beauty products of November across skin, makeup, hair, and body care — and check back throughout the month for new additions as they roll out at retailers, too.

November 2023 Skin Care Launches

Best New Eye Cream

Best New Serum

November 2023 Hair Launches

Best New Repair Masque

Best New Shampoo

Best New Conditioner

November 2023 Makeup Launches

Best New Eyeshadow

Best New Contour

Best New Makeup Tool

November 2023 Body Care Launches

Best New Body Oil

Best New Body Lotion