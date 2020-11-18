Shopping for the trendiest person on your list can be a daunting task. Sure, you can take the safe route and snag a dainty necklace or black leather booties. But, if you want to really impress them, give them an item that already has the fashion crowd's stamp of approval. Good news: TZR found the gifts that fashion girls have on their wishlist this year. No matter your budget, there's a chic piece that the receiver will obsess over.

"This year has definitely taught me to be more grateful for the little things and that includes the special socks, hoops, and scarves that pull an outfit together," Michelle Li, Teen Vogue's fashion and beauty editor, tells TZR. She wants to invest in high quality, but quirky products that will last her far beyond quarantine. "It gives me something to look forward to while still adding that new, in-the-moment special feeling as well."

For Los Angeles-based podcast host and trendsetter Olivia Perez, this year is all about giving back and supporting small businesses. "Whether it’s a gift that supports a Black-owned business, a local artisan, or from a company that is using their platform to donate a portion of sales to initiatives they’re passionate about, I’m hopeful that we can all use this holiday season to show support for businesses that need it right now," she says.

Though they may be known for their sense of fashion, many influencers also have home decor high on their list this year. "I have spent more time at home than ever before, which has allowed me to create a space I love," Taylr Anne Castro tells TZR. "It has been really fun searching for new pieces to make my home feel unique." A vase, luxe pillow, or cool sculpture will all be stylish additions to her space.

Get ready to be the best gift giver this year. Below, find 26 fashion girl must-have presents.

Li has been loving textured hoops recently. "Missoma has some of my favorites because of their interesting and luxe textures, they're also great quality and light," she says. "I'm notorious for falling asleep with earrings in and usually I wake up to a really red, irritated earlobe, but with these I don't have to worry about it."

Mushroom lamps have been a big trend for interiors, and fashion girls are fully on board. "This is a bit of a splurge, but it would be such a beautiful addition to my living room that I'm currently redoing," Los Angeles-based influencer Stephanie Arant says.

This sleek, sporty jacket is an absolute essential for layering up between winter workouts. With a sherpa-lined collar and moisture-wicking technology throughout the body and sleeves, there's no reason to sacrifice style for total comfort.

"I really admire Meena Harris and the work she does with Phenomenal," Perez says. Whenever she wears anything from the brand, the influencer says she always feels empowered. "I also love that they’ve donated to a handful of organizations that focus on empowering women and marginalized groups, and am proud to support in any way I can!"

Upgrade her old college sweatshirt with a designer iteration. "This would look so chic with a white button-down styled underneath it," Cassandra DiMicco, a New York-based influencer, tells TZR. "It's such a timeless staple that's comfortable."

Your gift recipient has likely seen Tankair's Romeo Bodysuit on her Instagram feed. Whether she styles it with minimal jewelry like Amrit Sidhu or chunky sneakers as shown on Alyssa Coscarelli, it'll become a year-round staple.

Castro has admired Brooklyn-based artist Simone Bodmer Turner's work for some time now. "I would adore to have one of her sculptures in my home as it would be a centerpiece and something I would have forever," she says. If she's in the process of decorating her at-home office space, this sculpture will be an intriguing addition to her desk.

"Rose scents are always perfect at home, and this one is one of my favorites," Coco Bassey, an influencer based in New York, tells TZR. If spring is her favorite season, this rose scent will help her get through the dreaded winter months.

If your gift recipient has recently started cooking, practical but stylish pans are a must-have addition to her kitchen lineup. New York-based influencer Natalie Lim Suarez suggests Our Place. "The colors are chic and sleek, and they really are essentials," she says.

"I’ve been a huge fan of Brother Vellies and Aurora James since I moved to New York and dreamed of being in fashion," Perez says. "I’m incredibly inspired by her efforts in sustainability and how creative and unique her pieces of art are." Her favorite shoes from the brand are the Greg Shoe in Cow. "They’re so comfy and amazing for the winter months when you’re cozy at home."

A handmade piece of jewelry by Keane or Brooke Callahan is on Elizabeth Tamkin's wishlist this year. "I love that every design is different and handmade," says the New York-based market editor. "Brooke Callahan's jewelry is so quirky and fun and I love the unexpected color combinations." Gift it to the person in your life who is always wearing one-of-a-kind jewels.

There's no sign of the checkered print trend slowing down anytime soon, so get her on board with Holiday The Label's Kokomo Pants. They happen to be a fashion-girl favorite, often sported on Li and other influencers like Reese Blutstein. Your recipient can wear them with everything from a simple cardigan to a cool graphic tee.

J.Hannah's Tetra Hoops II have been on Castro's wish list for a while now. "They are such a gorgeous statement hoop that can be worn for a lifetime," the influencer says. These earrings are ideal for the friend who sticks to luxe basics.

You can't go wrong with gifting a pair of cozy, chic slippers. "Everyone loves a snuggly pair of slippers for the winter months," Bassey says. "These are a great pick for anyone on your gift list."

Does she never have enough cups when you're over her place? Consider gifting her with a lavish new set. Arant adores Ferm Living's ripple glassware. "I currently have the tall glasses and wine glasses but these shorter ones would be the perfect completion to the set!"

Tamkin has wanted Daily Paper's Ruched Pants for some time now. "I love that they're stretchy pants, but less expected than a simple pair of black leggings," she says. "I'd wear with an oversized fisherman sweater and sneakers." These are a great option for the experimental dresser in your life.

Perez loves Package Free Shop to make her home more eco-friendly. "It’s a daunting task, but the Zero Waste Starter Kit is a great place to start and an easy way to encourage the people you love to make a difference in their everyday life!"

A cordoury jacket is a both practical and trendy gift. Consider giving her a cream trouser to pair with the coat for a fun winter white ensemble.

Surprise her with an item that she can use on a future vacation. "I'm dreaming of going somewhere warm safely soon, and when I do, I'm going to go all out with my outfits and accessories," Li says. "I want to embrace the warm vibes and take my time with planning out great outfits." She says that Fenfan's fans are so vibrant and beautifully made, they will last far beyond quarantine. "They're not the paper fans that you get for free at a sporting event that's for sure," she adds.

"I love anything chocolate brown this season, I think it's a neutral that feels fresh," DiMicco says. And if you're unsure of her size, a designer handbag is a safe pick.

No matter who you are shopping for, they can certainly use a bit of sunshine in their wardrobe. "It is 100% cotton and hand-embroidered," Tamkin says about Y.T.G.'s Intarsia Sunflower Hand Embroidered Cardigan Jacket. The fashion girl is planning on getting a large and sharing it with her partner.

If she quickly burns through candles, she'll be thrilled to receive a nice fresh one. "A candle will always be a perfect gift in my eyes, and this Byredo one I've been eyeing for awhile now," Arant says.

Bassey has a chic, everyday bag that looks luxe and can go with any outfit on her wishlist. Her pick? Michael Kors' Soho Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag. Give this to the person on your list who loves to experiment with bold colors.

"This is one of the most beautiful combs by a brand I adore," Castro says. "I feel like this could eventually be passed down as a family heirloom." This comb will look ultra-chic sitting on a dresser when it's not being used.

A zodiac gift is perfect for the friend who is obsessed with astrology. "A cute, personalized gift option that any fashion lover will be pleased to dress up with, through the holidays and beyond," Bassey says about Jennifer Behr's Zodiac Earring.

Tamkin gravitates towards sets, and when she's at home, she prefers wearing shorts. "I love this green and yellow combo and very much look forward to wearing it in the spring." While this might seem like more of a summer gift, cozy shorts make for the ideal work-from-home bottom.