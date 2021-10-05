There’s #Booktok and #Recipetok, there are viral dances and beauty tutorials. But TikTok also has an important hashtag to know for any big shopper: #TikTokmademebuyit. The hashtag, which has views into the billions, is a place for creators to share their must-try products with their followers (and even the strangers who find them via their For You Page. If you have someone special in your life who swears by the app, you may want to consider gifting them one of these TikTok phenoms this year. Since the virality of these videos has led to sales that a brand might usually see in a year in just a few days, it hasn’t always been easy to pick up these trendy items before now.

Whether you’re seeking a little something for a fashion-forward friend, beauty junkie relative, or someone special who has a knack for nesting, these are the items that have garnered millions of views, likes, and ultimately purchases — they must be doing something right, right? To find more about the most viral products, TZR tapped TikTok experts and dove into their own #FYPs to find the products that can spark joy this holiday season. Maybe it’s time to create a new hashtag for the occasion: #TikTokmademegiftit.

Skims Slip Dress

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to debut a slip dress that the internet can’t stop talking about. Though it comes in a wide range of colors and up to a size 4X, the brand can barely keep the style in stock on its website.

Edible Glitter Bomb

To take beverages up a notch, Tik Tokers fell for these edible glitter bombs that go straight into your drink of choice. For the constant hostess, this is a playful idea to take her bar cart up a notch.

Chanel Mirror

#Cheapestthing TikTok chronicles the most affordable items from beloved luxury designers. This Chanel mirror was a favorite among shoppers — it may be small, but those interlocked C’s hold a big meaning.

Aritzia Melina Pants

These vegan leather pants first went viral in 2020, but they’re still available on the site for a reason — they’re good. For the fashion-lover, these pants are a an easy win.

Clinique Almost Lipstick In Black Honey

Though it’s been around since 1971, this rich lip stain became a runaway hit once again, with over 20 million views on the hashtag #Blackhoney.

Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress

As the OG brand leading the return of the exercise dress, Outdoor Voices is a name to know if you’re in the game for gifting. Tiktokers loved the style so much, that they took to sharing similar styles too.

Peter Thomas Roth Eye Tightener

A viral video led Peter Thomas Roth to sell as much of this product in one week as they usually do over a six month period. For someone looking for a skincare product that tightens, this is it.

Multi-Use Charger

Life on the internet means constantly running the risk of one technological item or another constantly on the verge of dying. Tiktok’s practical shoppers honed in on this multi-use charger.

Gap Hoodie

If you want a gift that’s a simple staple, this Gap hoodie is it. After a TikTok with a thrifted version went viral, the brand reissued the classic style.

Milk Carton Water Bottle

To up the aesthetic on morning ice coffee, try gifting this chic water bottle. On Tiktok, users took to this clear and quirky style to step up their beverage videos.

Diptyque Bracelet

For another affordable luxury purchase, this bracelet from Diptyque was an instant hit online. If she’s into fancy scents, this is the gift to go with.

Aerie Leggings

A viral Tiktok led to these leggings being sold out for two months straight. Now that they’re back in stock, grab them as a gift for the sporty dresser.

Moon Lamp

If you’re looking to give the gift of good vibes, this floating moon lamp will definitely do the trick.