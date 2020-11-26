When it comes to gifts, it's the thought that counts — and this year, it's a particularly poignant chance to re-evaluate where your spending your hard earned dollars. With so many businesses struggling to keep their doors open amidst the pandemic, your support as a consumer is more important now than ever. That said, this holiday consider purchasing gifts from Black-owned brands, which have been hit hard over the past eight months.

According to the New York Federal Reserve, during the early months of the pandemic, Black small businesses are twice as likely to close as the category overall. Acquiring more shelf space for these brands is the goal of Aurora James, founder of Brooklyn-based shoe and handbag label Brother Vellies. "So many of your businesses are built on Black spending power," James said in an Instagram post back in May. Her proposal, the 15 Percent Pledge, is asking major businesses to stock 15 percent of their shelves with goods from Black-owned brands. Just five months after its start, the pledge is making impressive strides within the industry as they currently have major retailers like Sephora, Macy's, and West Elm on board.

While you probably already know fashion girl-favorite Black-owned labels like Brother Vellies, Christopher John Rogers, and LaQuan Smith, there are a lot of emerging brands you'll want to have on your radar. Take new jewelry label Serendipitous Project, founded in 2019 by Sydney Ziems. The Brooklyn-based label makes every product handmade to order in efforts to reduce waste. As for popular pieces, Ziems is seeing a lot of her customers gravitating towards earrings. "I think it's because a lot of of us are communicating via Zoom and FaceTime, so many of us are only seeing each other from the chest up," she says. "Earrings are a great way to add some personal style and bring attention to your face, [and are] the ultimate addition to any Zoom event!"

And if you're considering purchasing clothing for someone on your list, look to label House of Aama, founded by a mother and daughter duo. "We definitely feel that people are looking for both cozy and althleisure items that are comfortable and cute to wear around the house, whether [they are] relaxing or working from home," Akua Shabaka, a designer for the brand, tells TZR. "However, people are still looking for memorable things to wear for opportunities that may present themselves to leave the house." The designer says a few of its best-selling items this year are the Bloodroot Toatneck Top, silk halters and skirts, and its Silhouette Collectibles hoodies.

Whether you're shopping for jewelry or cool apparel, you'll find it from a Black-owned brand. Below, find 26 gifts that the receiver will use nonstop —guaranteed.

Gift From Black-Owned Brand: Christopher John Rogers' Oversized Belted Color-Block Crepe Blazer

There's a reason why New York-based label Christopher John Rogers is so beloved among fashion insiders. With its unique assortment of colorful apparel, anything you choose from the brand will stand out in your closet.

Gift From Black-Owned Brand: Aliya Wanek's Ami Sweatshirt

If she's always wearing the same crewneck sweatshirt every time you see her, give her a new option to throw into the mix. Known for its cozy staples, consider the Ami Sweatshirt from San Francisco-based brand Aliya Wanek.

Gift From Black-Owned Brand: Coco & Breezy's Peyton Sunglasses

If you don't know her size, opt for sunglasses. Coco & Breezy's Peyton silhouette is a safe option if you aren't sure what type of frame she typically leans towards.

Gift From Black-Owned Brand: Edas' Cynthia Bucket Bag

Brooklyn-based accessories label Edas has developed a cult following with its one-of-a-kind jewelry and eye-catching bags. The brand's Cynthia Bucket Bag is an excellent choice for the friend who likes to dabble in trends.

Gift From Black-Owned Brand: BoléTextiles' Afar Throw

If you want to give her something she'll reach for daily, opt for a cozy throw blanket. This light blue style from New York-based home brand BoléTextiles will pair well with any color couch she has.

Gift From Black-Owned Brand: Uoma Beauty's Black Magic Color Palette

Gift her a palette she can use to create glitzy holiday eye looks. Uoma Beauty's Black Magic Color Palette has colors ranging from matte brown to shimmery gold.

Gift From Black-Owned Brand: MedeBah's Mykonos Dress

Having cozy dresses hanging in her closet will come in handy while working from home. This one-shoulder Mykonos Dress from Los Angeles- based label MedeBah can be worn year round. In the winter, all she needs is a shearling jacket and knee-high boots to complete the look.

Gift From Black-Owned Brand: Anya Lust's Perla Lingerie Set

If she's been talking about upgrading her lingerie collection, gift her this Perla Lingerie Set from Anya Lust, an online lingerie boutique based in New York.

Gift From Black-Owned Brand: Human Before Handles' Cowgirl Hair Clip Set

A cow printed hair clip is all she needs to make it look like she put in a little effort for her virtual meetings. This set from Atlanta-based jewelry label Human Before Handles can be worn together, or mixed with other gold clips.

Gift From Black-Owned Brand: Cold Laundry's Cream Scarf

If she resides in a city where walking is necessary, she'll need a versatile scarf that she can throw over any jacket. Minimalist label Cold Laundry's Cream Scarf fits the bill.

Gift From Black-Owned Brand: Anima Iris' Dark Orange Zuri Gold

Anima Iris' Dark Orange Zuri Gold handbag is both timeless and trendy, so no matter her personal style, she'll likely adore this silhouette.

Gift From Black-Owned Brand: Yam's Flower Pin Earrings

Handmade in Astoria, New York, Yam's assortment of jewelry hits every current trend. If she's into earrings, consider its playful Collage Hoop earrings.

Gift From Black-Owned Brand: Aisling Camps' Paria Sweater

Treat her with a sweater that will go with everything from denim to plaid trousers. New York-based knitwear label Aisling Camps' Paria Sweater is a stylish option that she'll own for years.

Gift From Black-Owned Brand: Serendipitous Project's 'Poisson' Earring

"Our Poisson Earring from our holiday drop is especially popular," Ziems says. The receiver can wear this single earring with tiny gold hoops, or if she's experimental, she can pair it with a statement earring on the other side.

Gift From Black-Owned Brand: House Of Aama's Silk Wrap Skirt

Like Shabaka notes, House Of Aama's Silk Wrap Skirt is a best-seller for the label. While the skirt might appear summery, it can still be worn in the winter with a furry jacket and tights.

Gift From Black-Owned Brand: Harlem Candle Co.'s "Holiday" Luxury Candle

Make her home smell like the holidays with Harlem Candle Co.'s Holiday Candle. No promises she won't burn through it in a week or two.

Gift From Black-Owned Brand: Brother Vellies' Lauryn Boot

New York-based label Brother Vellies makes some of the chicest boots on the market, and its Lauryn Boots are no exception. She can pair them with any vivid color in her closet, as well as all her neutrals.

Gift From Black-Owned Brand: Daily Paper's Black Hopuff Jacket

A puffer jacket is essential for surviving winter. This style from Daily Paper can easily be dressed up with a slip skirt and heeled booties.

Gift From Black-Owned Brand: KNC Beauty's Retinol-Infused Eye Mask

She's likely noticing a recent influx of eye masks worn on Instagram. Allow her to try out the buzzy product herself with KNC Beauty's Retinol-Infused Eye Mask.

Gift From Black-Owned Brand: Roop's Starter Pack

Have a friend who likes everything to match? She'll go nuts for Roop's starter pack, which includes the brand's classic furoshiki bag, matching scrunchie, and a keychain that says ROOP.

Gift From Black-Owned Brand: Adidas x Wales Bonner's Rock Blouson

British fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner's label Wales Bonner collaborated with iconic brand Adidas for a sporty, yet elevated capsule. For the athletic person on your list, treat her to the track top. She can throw it on running outdoors or going to and from the gym.

Gift From Black-Owned Brand: Bylianarae's Painting

If she's in the process of sprucing up her wall art, give her Bylianarae's hand painting to hang up. It'll instantly make her space look more chic.

Gift From Black-Owned Brand: Oma The Label's The Roseline Ring

Is she always stacking on multiple gold rings? If so, she'll love this set from Oma The Label. She can wear the connecting ring set (which includes four rings) on one finger or two.

Gift From Black-Owned Brand: Aura7 Activewear's Fresh Air Vita legging

Whether she likes to do HIIT workouts at home or go for long walks around her neighborhood, cute leggings are a must. These bright turquoise leggings from Aura7 Activewear, an athlesiure brand based in Southern California, will make her excited to move.

Gift From Black-Owned Brand: Yvonne Koné's Large Yari

Handbag brand Yvonne Koné is chock-full of luxe everyday bags. If she likes to walk her dog or go on bike rides, she'll love throwing on the brand's Large Yari fanny pack.

Gift From Black-Owned Brand: Kai Collective's Gaia Top Orange

For the adventurous dresser, surprise her with a funky layering top from Kai Collective. She can wear it underneath a dress or paired with leather trousers, as shown below.