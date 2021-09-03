You’re likely either a longtime fan of clogs or can’t get past their clacking noise and notoriously wobbly wooden silhouette — there’s not much in between. But, regardless of your previous thoughts surrounding them, it’s time to rethink this shoe. With new interpretations being released from both luxury and contemporary brands, the fall 2021 clog trend is much sturdier (and perhaps quieter) than ever before — while also slowly shedding the “ugly” association linked to this function-first footwear.

Not convinced? Simply take a glance at the Fall/Winter 2021 runways and you’re bound to spot a clog or two in whichever collection you decide to scroll through. For starters, there was Tory Burch, which showcased a lug-sole Mary Jane clog with a sleek snakeskin finish. And you can thank Victor Glemaud for arguably the coziest iteration displayed with its fur-lined style (giving your slippers a run for their money). As for those individuals up for a challenge, try giving Rachel Comey’s heeled clogs a spin around the neighborhood.

And off the catwalks, cool-girl contemporary labels are giving clogs a fresh update for fall. According to Jessie Randall, founder and creative director of Loeffler Randall, the shoe’s revival is in part due to its comfy and chic characteristics. “I actually think they are quite sexy in an understated way,” she tells TZR. “During the pandemic, we all got used to comfortable, slip-on shoes and clogs are both of those things. They go anywhere — they are both casual and polished at the same time.”

Loeffler Randall

It turns out Loeffler Randall can’t keep its best-selling Roberta Clog (pictured above) in stock. “The low, two-inch wooden heel is extremely comfortable, and the tiered knot detail and gold studs really make the pair [of shoes] super special,” Randall explains. “This is a frequently worn pair around the office, and I love seeing people style them with both pants in the fall and winter and skirts and dresses in the warmer weather.”

On top of the styles from Randall’s New York-based label, you’d be remiss not to have Miista’s iterations on your radar — yet another brand shaking things up in the clog department. For founder and creative director Laura Villasenin, her interest in the silhouette struck because of her craving to design interesting styles that don’t necessarily conform with “cute” shoes. “The clog for me is all about that,” she tells TZR. “I’m a mid-heel advocate and it just felt right to bring them back in a Miista way.” This season, Villasenin says she was really inspired by the freedom of the ‘60s, which is shown through their brand’s Instagram-favorite Allison Clogs.

If you’re on board with the silhouette (or at least willing to reconsider your past feelings for it), familiarize yourself with 10 ways to wear clogs this fall, according to fashion girls, below.

Elevated Loungewear

Not into a noisy wooden silhouette? In that case, Bottega Veneta’s Puddle Rubber Clogs are for you. Style these babies with loose trousers and a blazer for work, and a trench coat and denim on rainy weekends.

Stick To The Classics

A chunky clog can add an attention-grabbing detail to a simple white tank and black trousers duo. Pro tip: Choose bottoms with a slit in them to draw even more eyes to your cool shoes.

Throw It Back

If the ‘70s were your favorite time for fashion, you’ll be happy to hear RE/DONE launched a clog reminiscent of the ones during that decade. Go all in by pairing the throwback style with other staples from the past — like bootcut jeans and tinted sunnies.

Prints Galore

There’s no such thing as too many prints, as proven by Harling Ross. Follow the writer’s lead and coordinate a fun floral pair of clogs with various bold prints throughout your outfit. This might seem daunting, however, her look above proves it’s worth taking the risk.

Add A Lift

Heels aren’t the only silhouette that will give you a boost — try a clog as a pain-free alternative. Pick a bright style and match it with a graphic tee or printed sweater to tie everything together.

Going-Out Pajamas

Could pajamas double as going-out clothes? Try adding a pair of clogs into the equation and your fellow peers won’t suspect a thing. Then, throw on a printed bucket hat for good measure.

Cool Colors

An easy way to play with color this fall is via your accessories. Try teaming up a buttery yellow clog and lilac bag — because no, you don’t just have to reserve pastels for the spring months.

Subtle Revealing

Only revealing a portion of your shoes adds a bit of suspense to a look. Do this with flared jeans detailed with a dramatic slit on the bottom.

At-Home Chic

More proof that a clog is a perfect substitution for your house slippers. Pair them with a cool checkered PJ set and you can probably get away with the outfit at the grocery store or picking up your latte at your local coffee shop.

Transitional Dressing

As the cooler weather approaches, start swapping out some of your summer pieces for fall-approved knits, such as a sweater vest. And if you’re trying to continue wearing your Bermuda shorts a bit longer, layer a chunky sock under your clogs to keep your ankles toasty.