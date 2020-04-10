The Iconic Small Clothing Brand That Influencers Are Buying Now

With so much uncertainty about the world reopening, you may have mixed feelings about shopping for a new wardrobe, especially one centered on life out of the house. But, if you have a little extra to spend, consider purchasing from small clothing brands that can use the extra support after a tough year on their businesses. As there are an overwhelming amount of independent brands out there, start with what you know — local designers and brands you've purchased from before. Beyond that, your favorite influencers can offer further shopping inspiration to help you hone in on a few pieces that will upgrade your look.

Some of the labels highlighted below you may already be well acquainted with, like New York's Collina Strada and Khaite. But some could be a new discovery, for instance, Amsterdam-based Rika Studios and Bassike, which hails all the way from Australia. Not only are these brands continuing to forge their own paths and create cool outfit options for the season ahead, but many also stepped up during Covid-19 by making masks or donating a percentage of profits to charities in need. Not only are these brands making clothing worth celebrating, but they’re also helping to keep their communities afloat. Scroll on to see 14 inspiring small clothing brands that influencers are supporting right now. Even if it's just buying something small or a gift card, every purchase makes a difference.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Cult Gaia

"I’ve been a massive fan of Cult Gaia since the beginning and they’ve been such a beacon of optimism during this tough time. If you feel like running around your house in a beautiful dress, do you!" — Olivia Perez

Bevza

"Bevza has strong silhouettes and can be chic and sexy without trying too hard. Each piece stands alone, but has the versatility to be layered to perfection. I think of this line as collecting art. As of right now, I have allotted a budget for some small business purchases. I also do small business round ups on my stories to show support to the brands that I love!" — Angela Fink, @angelafink

Trois

"There are a few small clothing brand that I have been supporting but right now one that stands out is Trois. Its pieces are beautifully designed with easy-to-wear silhouettes that make you feel and look sexy and empowered. I've always been a fan of the brand but decided to finally make my first purchase the other day and grabbed its Ruby top that I had been eyeing for months now. — Stephanie Arant, @shhtephs

Baacal

"I’m doing my best to support small brands I love by sharing their content, and sale info with my audience. There are a few plus [size] brands I know of that are making masks like Baacal and Melissa Masse, both female owned and local to LA." — Kellie Brown, @itsmekellieb

Collina Strada

"The brand is really unique, you can't compare it with anyone else. The designer has created her own universe and I can never expect what is going to happen at its show. [During Covid] Collina Strada also made masks for @masks4medicine, a group of New York City doctors that started this Instagram account to ask people to donate unused masks or sew fabric masks. The brand offers a fabric mask with every purchase from the website. I admire these brands for using their talent, network and platforms to do the right thing." — Stephanie Broek @stephaniebroek

Ciao Lucia!

"Aside from branding, I love the accessibility and price points of the brand. They have a specific point of view and my go-to for certain functions. Ciao Lucia has the perfect-for-summer wardrobe. I opt for the brand when I want to feel dressed up but still be comfortable." — Olivia Lopez, @oliviavlopez

Refine

"I love Refine because their pieces are so effortlessly beautiful and made with gorgeous, high-quality silk. When you slip on a Refine piece you instantly feel comfortable yet confident, and not many brands can do that." — Christie Tyler, @nycbambi

Donni

"Perfect for days when you want to stay in PJs but also look cute and put together. I love Donni’s waffle sets and would wear every color on rotation until further notice if I had it my way." — Olivia Perez

Stine Goya

"Stine Goya brings me a lot of joy with all their fun colors and patterns. I love mixing and matching her pieces and during this WFH situation, it's been a great shortcut for an energy boost. " — Babba Rivera, @babba

Bassike

"Bassike is an Australian brand that makes the most fantastic basics, which is perfect during these times at home. I adore their T-shirts and shoes. They have a strong visual identity. I just got their loose tees in three different colors." — Jen Azoulay, @jen_wonders

Khaite

"Khaite is another brand that is so well made and so defined in their message and who they are — you can tell a garment is Khaite just by the high quality of it. Khaite also has the perfect balance of masculine and feminine pieces. You can buy an amazing dress and an incredibly shaped blazer all in one go." — Christie Tyler

Rhode

"Rhode always has great unique pieces that are so fun to wear! I'm supporting them by shopping directly from the brand and sharing on social!" — Jenny Walton, @jennymwalton

Rika Studios

"The collection is a simple, timeless, and cohesive wardrobe for the modern-minded woman. I love to mix and match designer pieces, vintage, high-street brands, and small brands. Rika Studios created re-usable face masks from their dead-stock fabric for people who are working in health care and childcare." — Linda Tol, @lindatol_

Small Clothing Brand To Shop: Cotton Citizen

"Cotton Citizen is a must-have for quarantine, they’re the master of cozy sweatpants and the perfect white tee. They’re also an incredible family-run business that could use some love right now! I just purchased a few white tanks from them that I’ve been living in with sweats, or jeans when I’m feeling brave." — Olivia Perez