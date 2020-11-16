When it comes to gift shopping for your close-knit circle, you can probably walk into a store and immediately know which shoes or top to buy for them. However, when you're purchasing for others outside your group, like say a cousin or colleague, things can get a bit tricky. But when in doubt, stylish no-size gifts are an easy solution. In fact, some of the most fashionable gifts on the market are one-size-fits-all — jewelry and accessories included.

"Because the fate of the world is a bit precarious at the moment, I think the key is to give pieces that create joy at home," Susan Korn, founder and designer of New York-based accessory label Susan Alexandra, tells TZR about buying no size gifts. "A pair of beautiful earrings, a personal necklace, or a cheeky bracelet all make your day brighter, lockdown or not." Korn says she's seen a massive uptick on the sale of jewelry over the past year, and believes the trend will continue into the holiday season. As for her personal holiday shopping, she's planning on giving many no-size gifts this year. Topping her list: "vintage crafting books, candles, hand painted ceramics and, of course, copious amounts of handbags and jewelry."

Michela Panero, founder of Milan-based accessory label Rosantica, is in agreement that jewelry is perfect when you're contemplating a universal gift. "A single chunky chain necklace, bracelets, or earrings will completely change your look and raise it to a new level," she says. "But, we can't live without our AirPod crystal cases and mobile cases with removable chains that become necklaces," the founder adds.

Additionally, you have other categories to consider when scoping out a no-size gift. If the receiver recently moved, help them spruce up their space with a luxe vase or soft throw blanket. And with winter on the horizon, assist in upgrading their cold weather accessories by gifting a stylish scarf or beanie. If you're ready to start your shopping, below you'll find the best gifts to treat your friends and family to this season — no size needed. Whichever you decide on, the receiver won't be disappointed.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

No Size Gift: Peet Dullaert's Orange/Gold Clutch

Peet Dullaert's Orange/Gold Clutch is simple enough to wear with anything in her closet, yet the gold details give it a little extra flair. The emerging brand's bags basically replicate works of art, so she can also use it as home decor, too.

No Size Gift: Anissa Kermiche x Nodaleto Bulla Corta Boot Vase Black

Even if you don't know her shoe size, you can still gift her with one of the trendiest boots on the market. A vase from Anissa Kermiche and Nodaleto will give her space a fashionable update.

No Size Gift: Susan Alexandra's Smiley Earrings

It'll be hard for her not to crack a smile while wearing Susan Alexandra's Smiley Earrings. Plus, the pearl will add a polished feel to her look.

No Size Gift: Barner's Blue Light Glasses

If she's been talking about trying out blue light glasses, consider purchasing her a pair she can wear while working from home. Barner is a brand that offers up styles that are both trendy and more pared back.

No Size Gift: EDAS x Cameron Tea Untitled Bucket Hat

For that friend who is always sporting something unique, give her a beaded bucket hat from the EDAS x Cameron Tea collection. She won't have anything like it already — promise.

No Size Gift: Bode's Pettai Floral Beaded Mask

Make her mask collection more chic with a beaded iteration from New York-based label Bode. Depending on her personal taste, choose either the black style or a floral one.

No Size Gift: Bottega Veneta's Cassette Padded Shoulder Bag

Still not sure what to gift this season? You can never go wrong with a designer handbag. Bottega Veneta's Cassette Padded Shoulder Bag happens to be a street style favorite.

No Size Gift: Gucci's Green Thick Rectangular Injection Sunglasses

If she doesn't stray too far away from her go-to black sunnies, help her get out of her comfort zone with a subtle pastel pair. Gucci's Green Thick Rectangular Injection Sunglasses are just what she needs to branch out.

No Size Gift: Areaware's Cairo Throw Blanket

Since she's likely spending most of her time indoors, make her movie nights cozier with Areaware's Cairo Throw Blanket. The quirky symbols will add a fun addition to her home.

No Size Gift: Brother Vellies' Cloud Socks

While socks are typically a no go when it comes to gifting, Brother Vellies' Cloud Socks are an exception. Often seen on fashion girls, these socks will keep her toes toasty all winter long.

No Size Gift: Rosantica's Crystal-Embellished AirPods Case

If she likes a little embellishment on all her personal belongings, she'll be thrilled to receive Rosantica's Crystal-Embellished AirPods Case. With the long strap, it can double as a cute crossbody bag or necklace.

No Size Gift: Acne Studios' Rib Knit Beanie Hat

Keep her both warm and stylish this winter with Acne Studios' Rib Knit Beanie Hat. If she wears more neutral hues, opt for the black or cream. On the other hand, if she loves color, go for the blush pink or bright red.

No Size Gift: Staud x Noshinku's Hand Sanitizer & Case

A cute hand sanitizer case is very on-trend for 2020. Staud and Noshinku collaborated to release cases in brown and pink croc-embossed, as well as solid black and brown. Choose a color that goes with her everyday bag, or one that stands out against it.

No Size Gift: Sky Ting's TV Membership

If she's been getting into yoga at home during quarantine, give her a new series to try with Sky Ting's TV Membership. She'll get to try the buzzy workout without leaving her space. Opt for the monthly membership for $20 at a time, or $200 for the full year.

No Size Gift: Serendipitous Project's El Dorado' Chain Necklace

Is she one to layer simple gold necklaces? Give her two new pieces to throw into the mix with Serendipitous Project's 'El Dorado' Chain Necklace Duo Pack.

No Size Gift: Loewe's Leather-Trimmed Fringed Striped Mohair-Blend Scarf

Incorporate bright colors into her winter wardrobe with Loewe's -Blend Scarf. Whether she wears it with a vivid or neutral coat, it will certainly be a standout accessory.