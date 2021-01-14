I'm not sure exactly what it is about '70s style that has me so intrigued. Perhaps it's the cool flared jeans that Farrah Fawcett effortlessly wore with her Nike Cortez sneakers. Or, maybe it's the sleek over-the-knee boots Diana Ross paired with adorable midi dresses. In fact, I've always found the era to resonate with my personal fashion taste. Therefore, I've decided to hone in on outfits from the '70s for spring styling inspiration.

Fortunately, with many '70s trends coming back onto the scene today, it's relatively simple to recreate iconic ensembles from prominent actors and models of the decade. For instance, my favorite piece from the '70s happens to be platform boots, which were beloved by style icons like Olivia Newton-John and Diane Von Furstenberg. As of late, the silhouette has been championed by brands like Simon Miller and Dries Van Noten. Additionally, I'm loving groovy flared trousers (often worn by model Beverly Johnson). This season, I'm planning on setting my sweats to the side and instead wearing these loose, roomy pants. To find all the other noteworthy '70s looks I'm booking for spring, keep scrolling below. And consider watching Mahogany for further inspiration.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

'70s Outfits For Spring: Sweater Vest Season

Jeremy Fletcher/Redferns

Sweater vests made an impressive return in 2019, and by the looks of it, the knit is only getting more popular. I'm loving Olivia Newton-John's cropped iteration that she wore over a sleek silk button-down. But instead of a skirt, I'll probably ground the look with a pair of straight-leg denim (or spandex shorts on any Zoom calls).

'70s Outfits For Spring: Sharp Separates

Tom Wargacki/WireImag

Spring is the perfect opportunity to swap out my black and brown jackets and trousers for tailored white separates. Like Jackie Kennedy, I'll accessorize the elevated ensemble with a silk scarf wrapped around my head, a simple tote, and oversized square sunglasses.

'70s Outfits For Spring: Over-The-Knee Boots

Ron Gerelli/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Diana Ross' look above is ideal for any weekend brunch dates with my friends. Especially on those chilly spring afternoons, over-the-knee boots add extra warmth. You can choose a heeled pair like Ross is wearing, or for a more modern take, I'm eager for a chunky silhouette.

'70s Outfits For Spring: Ladylike Staples

Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Come spring, a floral mini dress is a must-have for me. However, rather than pairing it with sandals or sneakers like I normally do, I'm channeling model Jean Shrimpton by finishing off with a cute Mary Jane flat.

'70s Outfits For Spring: Safari Cool

Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Image

I've been thinking about trying out a pair of bermuda shorts the past two summers, but never made the purchase. However, I think once the temperatures get in the 70s, I'm finally going to snag a pair. I adore how Catherine Deneuve made the shorts feel outdoorsy by coupling them with a khaki bucket hat and plain white tee. If I'm headed to Prospect Park, I'll likely slide on my Tevas. But if I'm looking to make the outfit a tad fancy, I'll opt for chic sandals like Deneuve.

'70s Outfits For Spring: Loose, Cozy Pieces

Jacques Malignon/Conde Nast via Getty Images

For week days when I want to look cute, yet comfy while I'm working from my couch, a long sleeved tunic dress delivers the best of both worlds. On the weekends, I'm going to copy model Iman and finish off with chic flip flops or heeled thong sandals.

'70s Outfits For Spring: Add On A Belt

John Cowan / Contributor

To be honest, I'm rarely one to wear a belt. But recently, I've been fascinated with how influencers are styling blazers and jackets with the accessory on top. Now, I'm convinced I need to try the look out myself, and plan on starting with Jane Birkin's dress and belt combo above.

'70s Outfits For Spring: Accessories On Top

Elgort/Conde Nast via Getty Images

According to model Patti Hansen, wearing your accessories over your top is an easy styling trick to try out. I'm not one to wear a watch, however, I have a few simple gold bracelets I can slide on over my spring knits. I also have a cool Coach belt in my closet that I'm now itching to wear over my tops.

'70s Outfits For Spring: Trench Coat Weather

Bob Stone/Conde Nast via Getty Images

As a New Yorker, a trench coat is essential to have in my arsenal year round. To dress up the versatile jacket, I'll couple it with loose khaki or beige trousers and a ladylike scarf.

'70s Outfits For Spring: Cool Kicks

Bettmann / Contributor / Getty

While I have no intention of ever riding a skateboard (I'm naturally very clumsy), I'm eager to recreate Farrah Fawcett's iconic look above. As it happens, I have flared jeans and Nike Cortez just waiting to be styled together.

'70s Outfits For Spring: Learn To Layer

Arnaud de Rosnay/Conde Nast via Getty Images

Layering is ideal when it comes to dressing for unpredictable spring weather. This season, I'm going to try a cool printed jumpsuit under a sleeveless wool jacket like model Deborah Dufour. If it happens to get warm out, you can take off the outerwear and still have a trendy look ready to go.

'70s Outfits For Spring: Suede On Suede

John Cowan/Conde Nast via Getty Images

I'm a huge fan of pairing together two pieces in the same material, like leather or suede. After coming across this suede jacket and boot duo above, I have my eyes peeled for a pair of brown knee-high suede boots (like Staud's Wally Boot) that I can pair with my suede jacket.

'70s Outfits For Spring: Chic Midi Skirts

PA Images via Getty Images

This spring, I'm making it my goal to wear more skirts. Styling wise, I'm fond of how Shakira Caine paired her midi skirt with luxe leather knee-high boots and a simple ribbed top.

'70s Outfits For Spring: Lean On Cool Accessories

Arnaud de Rosnay/Conde Nast via Getty Images

I'm only 5'2", so I tend not to wear super flowy dresses as I feel they look too overwhelming on my petite frame. However, when belted, I'm confident I can pull off the silhouette. To complete the look, I'll throw on a '70s inspired circular pendant necklace.

'70s Outfits For Spring: Printed Pants

Express Newspapers/Getty Images

Printed pants immediately liven up your look. For a more pared back take on the funky bottoms, I'll wear a minimal shirt dress with them. And on those days when I'm craving a loud look, I'll opt for a fun patterned blouse.