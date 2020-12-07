If you had the chance to live in one decade for fashion purposes, which would you choose? Anytime this conversation crops up in conversations, my answer always remains the same: the '70s. My style icons are Farrah Fawcett and Olivia Newton-John, dressed in bell sleeves and platform boots. Like the music and culture of the era, the fashion trends back then were all about carefree fun. If you're also drawn to the decade, you'll be glad to know that many styles, including (most recently) groovy flared trousers, have made a comeback. But how you wear flared pants these days doesn't have to feel like dressing from a time capsule.

Mickey Freeman, a celebrity stylist who works with Peyton List and Shannon Thornton, tells TZR that flare pants are synonymous with the now ubiquitous '60s and '70s we are seeing on the runways (like clogs, colorful beaded jewelry, and bohemian patterns). The retro bottoms were seen on the Spring/Summer 2021 runways of designers like Victoria Beckham (shown below), Charlotte Knowles, and Balmain to name a few. "Flared pants, in my opinion, are popular right now because after the very lengthy 'skinny pant and jean era,' people are wanting to explore different shapes that achieve a different overall silhouette," he explains. Add to this, the current desire for more comfortable, relaxed clothes and flares — whether in trouser, denim, or even legging form — make for a welcome option.

If you're feeling nostalgic and want to channel the prominent decade, choose a super flared silhouette coupled with a cool platform boot (Simon Miller's High Rail Platforms are a favorite among fashion insiders). But for a more modern take, pair the trendy pants with a luxe loafer and cozy shearling jacket (or puffer on frigid winter days). And if you want to dip your toes in the trend, choose denim with a subtle flare at the bottom from beloved brands like Agolde and Acne Studios.

Set your sweat pants aside for a while and opt for flared pants. If you need help styling them, below find 12 ideas to put you in the right direction.

How To Wear Flare Pants: All-Black Ensemble

Attention New Yorkers: A pinstripe flared trouser is the perfect bottom to wear with all your all-black outfits. Give the look extra intrigue by throwing a leather belt bag over your shoulder.

How To Wear Flare Pants: Monochromatic Green

Head-to-toe white and black will always be chic, but try something new by going for a monochromatic army green ensemble. Try the look with a super flared trouser with a low-cut cardigan.

How To Wear Flare Pants: Under A Dress

Swapping out your tights for a pair of flared jeans under a dress is the styling trick you might not have ever thought of (well, until now).

How To Wear Flare Pants: Cropped Silhouette

For those petite girls out there, choose a cropped flare pant and there won't be any trips to the seamstress required. Add a chic ankle bootie and a wool coat for a winter-approved ensemble.

How To Wear Flare Pants: Tailored Trousers

Try out the corduroy trend this season via flared trousers. For an elevated approach to the bottoms, choose a fitted blazer and bow-tie blouse on top.

How To Wear Flare Pants: Ladylike Separates

Balance out a retro style flared pants with a ladylike puff-sleeve blouse. To give the outfit extra glitz, pull out a sequin bag.

How To Wear Flare Pants: Leather Weather

Winter is all about mixing together different textures. Instead of skinny leather pants that make it hard to step out of the house in, choose a flared silhouette. Add on a fuzzy jacket and you're ready to battle the cold in style.

How To Wear Flare Pants: "Flared Leggings"

Flared legging (or yoga pants, as millennials know them), have become popular thanks to TikTok. For a casual weekend look, take cues from Emma Chamberlain above and pair the sporty pants with a cropped long sleeve top, cardigan, and chunky sneakers.

How To Wear Flare Pants: Match Your Loungewear

Skip leggings and dress up a cool graphic sweatshirt with vivid flare trousers. Choose a hue that matches the cozy top to pull everything together.

How To Wear Flare Pants: Sharp Suiting

Even if you're still working from home, pull out a suit and wear it in your living room. Flared trousers are a cozy option for when you want to work from your couch all day.

How To Wear Flare Pants: Contrasting Colors

Fight the winter gloom with the brightest pieces hanging in your closet. A bold yellow blouse and bubblegum pink flared trousers make for a striking duo.

How To Wear Flare Pants: Slight Flare

Ease into the silhouette by trying denim with a slight flare at the bottom. Make the look feel more modern by pairing the bottom with a sleek heeled bootie and finishing off with a loose leather jacket.