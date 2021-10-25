A love for all things nostalgic is flooding the interconnected worlds of fashion and beauty right now, from flare jeans and sweater vests to brown lipstick and shag haircuts. Naturally, designers and celebrities are leading the charge, paving the way for a contemporary take on vintage style that feels fresh, fun, and most of all, fearless.

The latest celebrity to join in on the retro revival is Camila Mendes in ‘70s makeup. On Monday, October 25, the Riverdale actor shared a selfie to Instagram wearing a makeup look seemingly inspired by the British model and beauty icon, Twiggy. In the accompanying caption, she wrote, “I’m such a silly groovy gal!!”

Camila Mendes' '70s makeup is * chef's kiss* perfection. While Twiggy's golden era was in the mod ‘60s, the Virginia native stunned in a more refined and subtle version that looks like it pulled inspiration from the two different eras. She donned blue eyeshadow contrasted with a touch of white eyeliner on her lower lash line, subtle winged eyeliner, and voluminous, defined lashes.

The star opted for a low-key hairstyle to round out her glam: loose waves topped off with a white headband. She faked the look of a '60s side bang by parting her strands off-center and placing the accessory a few inches back from her hairline.

Mendes hasn’t revealed whether or not the makeup look was for a Halloween party or for real-life, but, amazingly, it would work for either. The same goes for her outfit and jewelry: a psychedelic-print dress and blue resin hoop earrings.

The Secret deodorant ambassador isn’t the only star who’s debuted Twiggy-inspired glam recently. For the world premiere of James Bond: No Time to Die, for example, actor Lucy Boynton turned heads in what makeup artist Jo Baker describes as ‘60s mod-inspired glam.” In the caption, she noted that the look was inspired by Edie Sedgwick and, you guessed it: Twiggy.

Boynton and Mendes's looks are strikingly different despite seemingly having the same influence. The Bohemian Rhapsody star's take on the trend was a lot bolder, and some might say less wearable than the ABC family star's. But the thing is, neither of these looks feels particularly out of place — especially in a world where bucket hats and corduroy are getting a new lease on life.

Whether you still need Halloween makeup inspiration or just want to try more standout looks, 60’s mod and ‘70s hippie glam are the trends you need to try — and potentially wear on repeat —this fall and winter.