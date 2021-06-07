Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘90s-Inspired Shoes Confirm She’s Fashion’s Next It-Girl

Maybe you’re an avid TikTok user whose For You Page has recently been dominated by Olivia Rodrigo’s relatable ballads. Or, perhaps you can’t seem to get her catchy hit “Deja Vu” out of your head thanks to the radio. At 18, Rodrigo has already become a musical legend (her song “Drivers License” obliterated previously set records when it debuted in early January). Now, her throwback-inspired fashion sense, too, is garnering heaps of acclaim from her fans. Rodrigo’s chunky platform boots became the latest piece of style evidence that solidified her status as fashion's next it-Girl. In an Instagram shared over the weekend, Rodrigo wore a pair of elevated and strappy knee-high boots with a red plaid mini dress, and it was peak grunge-y glam.

Her outfit, which a refined Bratz doll might wear in 2021, had a clear ‘90s influence and confirmed Rodrigo knows what she's doing when it comes to navigating today’s trends. (Statement platforms continue to be a leading footwear trend in 2021). Her followers were clearly fans of her thoughtful nod to throwback fashion, too. The post currently has 4.8 million likes and is now one of the most liked images on her page — beating out her selfie with fellow pop legend Taylor Swift. As for Rodrigo’s caption, "all I did was try my best," that was a reference to her song "brutal," the high-intensity rock track that opens Rodrigo's new album Sour.

Rodrigo's black strappy, knee-high platforms are from Marc Jacobs’ Spring/Summer 2017 collection. Her shoes are from Lidow Archive, a clothing rental service that offers loads of goodies from runways past. If Rodrigo’s chunky boots look familiar to you, too, it’s because Bella Hadid wore the same platforms in a lilac shade back in early May.

If you’d like to own Marc Jacobs’ Kiki Boots — grab your credit card — they’re over 60% off on Saks Fifth Avenue. With her statement designer stompers, Rodrigo wore a red checkered mini dress from Dsquared2. The tartan spaghetti strap dress is also on sale for 50% off, making it another style steal. For accessories, Rodrigo went for a few touches of silver with a trio of necklaces and a few metallic rings.

Ahead, shop Rodrigo’s exact boots, as well as similar options like Gucci’s Madame Leather Knee-Highs, which are a more sleek and pared-back dupe.