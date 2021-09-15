Looking back at the glory days of disco — especially the larger-than-life beauty — it’s pretty clear why everyone’s still hooked on them. Flowing champagne, legendary clubs, indisputably superior music, and standout ensembles make it an unforgettable decade, and that’s probably why the most stylish celebrities and civilians of our time are frequently referencing the era with hair, makeup, and fashion choices. For the premiere of her buzzy new movie, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Jessica Chastain’s ‘70s disco hair, eyeshadow, and reflective gown had all eyes on her.

Chastain herself described the look as “Disco Jesus” in a series of photos posted to Instagram in which she shared a bit of behind-the-scenes content on bringing the hair and makeup to life. Celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora, who regularly works with the likes of Amanda Seyfried and Jennifer Connelly, teased Chastain’s famously fiery hair into massively voluminous curls framed by piece-y bangs in a style reminiscent of iconic disco queens like Donna Summer. Chastain’s been working her curtain bangs on red carpets all summer, but this is one of the first times they’ve been so prominently featured — and that’s saying something considering the number of wildly high-profile film festivals they’ve attended.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

With her long red hair fluffed and curled to dancefloor-ready perfection, Chastain’s makeup artist was ready to complete the look with some ‘70s aesthetic eye, lip, and cheek products. Kristofer Buckle — who counts Mariah Carey and Blake Lively as clients — carefully applied shimmery shadow, deep crease dimension, and an entire forest of sooty black lashes for Chastain’s elongating eye makeup. Meanwhile, bright ‘70s-style cheeks and glossy peachy lips round out the look. While Buckle hasn’t revealed exactly what went into the transformation, this picture Chastain shared shows the artist ready to apply what looks a lot like a MAC lip liner.

Zooming through Midtown streets on the way to the event, Chastain filmed herself with her head out the window, taking in the sounds of the city garnering more than a few appreciative honks in the process. On her nails, Chastain wore a deep purple shade professionally polished by go-to celebrity manicurist, Julie Kandalec — also known as Julie K Nails. Luckily for everyone mesmerized by the ultimate fall color, Kandalec revealed the exact product used: Gelish Professional in the shade Looking For a Wingman. Posed against her shimmering mirrorball dress by Burberry, Chastain’s disco royalty — or, in her words, a disco deity.