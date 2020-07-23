Since first coming into existence a half-century ago, Birkenstocks have become the official casual shoe of the style set. Starting out as a bohemian staple in the '70s, the shoe has taken nearly every form since — acting as the perfect accomplice to demure and dad-core ensembles alike. The original shoe has been shopped and styled every which way at this point — so, if you're looking for a pair of sandals like Birkenstocks that come with a few distinct updates, you're in luck. There are many similar, sporty pairs that make getting the low-profile silhouette easier than ever, no matter what your budget is.

Few off-duty shoes are this widely accepted in the court of high-fashion, so grabbing a pair that you can lean on in every circumstance is encouraged. Whether you're looking for an unfussy pair to slip on with ankle socks for some quick errands, or to pack for a weekend trip at a friend's lake house, there's something for everyone's personal style. Take, for example, FENDI's buckled slides, which are hand-painted in Italy with the brand's signature monogram. Or, for a more heavy-duty pair, Dr. Martens' Myles Brando leather slides offer a platform sole and its signature, mustard-hued stitching.

No matter what you're after, continue ahead for the full round-up.

Sandals Like Birkenstocks At Every Price Point: Brother Vellies Greg Sandal

Adorned with crochet florals, these sandals from Aurora James' footwear brand perfectly evoke the '70s aesthetic that first gave rise to the trend.

12 Sandals Like Birkenstocks At Every Price Point: MOU New Bio Sandal Two-straps Plain

Demi Moore's favorite off-duty footwear brand, Mou, elevates the trend by way of its chunky, ridged soles.

12 Sandals Like Birkenstocks At Every Price Point: Dr. Martens Myles Brando Leather Buckle Slide Sandals

For the girls who love wearing combat boots in the winter, this is the perfect transitional shoe for those warmer-weather months, borrowing the same aesthetic codes from Dr. Martens classic styles.

12 Sandals Like Birkenstocks At Every Price Point: FENDI slides

As worn by influencer-turned-designer Shea Marie, these brown slides feature pearlescent hardware and Fendi's famous "Ff" monogram.

12 Sandals Like Birkenstocks At Every Price Point: Seychelles Lighthearted Sandal

If you're looking for a sleek shoe without any hardware at all, Seychelles' $99 pair is made for the ultimate wanderer.

12 Sandals Like Birkenstocks At Every Price Point: Ferragamo Giancini Slides

Ferragamo's slender pair of slides reconciles neutrals and metallics, dually calling upon the brand's famous hardware as its buckle.

12 Sandals Like Birkenstocks At Every Price Point: VINCE Glyn Dual Buckle Slide Sandals

VINCE's muted, minimalist sandals will instantly appeal to neutrals-lovers, offering smooth leather straps and a rubber sole that's sure to compliment any look.

12 Sandals Like Birkenstocks At Every Price Point: SHEKUNDO Nene Cross Slippers

If maximalism is more your style, these punchy printed slippers by African footwear brand Shekundo are perfect for wearing around the house or stepping out in.

12 Sandals Like Birkenstocks At Every Price Point: SHEKUNDO Nene Cross Slippers

Old glamour aficionados will love Roger Vivier's rendition of this "ugly" shoe trend, calling on Italian leather and the brand's classic, crystal-embellished buckle to make the shoe evening-appropriate.

12 Sandals Like Birkenstocks At Every Price Point: Vagabond Black Leather Sandals

Vagabond is one of few brands on the short, but sweet list of Gigi Hadid's favorite accessories. Its Black Leather Sandals are, also, similar to the Proenza Schouler rendition of Birkenstocks that dropped earlier this year.

12 Sandals Like Birkenstocks At Every Price Point: Cult Gaia Tallulah Sandal

Before it was making the dress of the summer (according to Hailey Bieber and a pregnant Romee Strijd), Cult Gaia was architecting best-in-class accessories. This pair, which offers a slender take on the chunky-strapped shoe, is a perfect example.

12 Sandals Like Birkenstocks At Every Price Point: 4th & Reckless Misty Padded Sandal Sage Green

If you prefer a cushier, sportier pair with a bit more padding than the rest, 4th & Reckless has just the pair for you — and they're in the perfect shade of green for 2020 wear.