ICYMI, Adidas’ Taekwondo Sneakers Are The New It Shoe

Dakota Johnson and Jennifer Lawrence are already fans.

by Kelsey Stewart
@mayashabann
How to wear Adidas’ Taekwondo sneakers
Blink, and you’ll miss a sneaker trend. In the past few months alone, it girls have flocked to Puma’s Speedcats, Miu Miu and New Balance’s suede kicks, and Vivaia’s ballet sneakers. This summer, there’s another silhouette stealing the spotlight — the Adidas’ Taekwondo. Need further proof? Look no further than Lyst’s Q1 2025 report, which names the kicks the second hottest product in the world, right behind Celine’s flare pants, which were popularized by Kendrick Lamar earlier this year. Released in the 2000s, the look was initially catered to martial arts athletes. Nowadays, though, the Taekwondo style is a full-fledged street style favorite.

Take Dakota Johnson’s latest New York City off-duty outfit. Promoting her forthcoming rom-com film Materialists, which also stars Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, the actor hit the bustling Manhattan sidewalks on June 3 in the Taekwondo cow print style. The sneakers did all the heavy lifting, instantly zhuzhing up Johnson’s khaki trench coat and blue jeans. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence was potentially the first A-lister to step out in the sneakers. In mid-March, the Silver Linings Playbook alum donned the footwear in black alongside a long navy wool coat, serving up the perfect between-seasons look. With these two actors already co-signing the Taekwondo sneakers, it won’t be long until another celebrity endorses the shoes, too (Hailey Bieber or Katie Holmes, perhaps?).

Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID
Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID
If you’ve already gotten your hands (err, feet) on a pair of the Adidas Taekwondo sneakers, glean some styling inspiration from the five outfits below.

So Sporty

Keep the sporty vibe going throughout the rest of your look by teaming your kicks with a colorful track jacket and knee-skimming athletic shorts. From there, jazz things up with a leather shoulder bag and shiny gold statement earrings.

Adidas
Taekwondo Shoe
$100
Adidas
3 Stripe Track Top
$75
Athleta
Drift Mid Rise Poplin Bermuda Short
$99
Coachtopia
Alter/Ego Satchel Bag In Checkerboard Upcrafted Leather
$295
Souls.
White Cloud Grip Sock
$20

Mix Aesthetics

Johnson isn’t the only one loving the brand’s cow print iteration; fashion girls are putting their stamp on the playful shoes, too. This content creator went sporty on the bottom, pairing her patterned sneakers with track pants. Meanwhile, the top half of her look — a lace cami and leather jacket — struck the perfect balance between sweet and edgy.

Adidas
WMNS Taekwondo Mei
$120
Zara
Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
$70
Cami NYC
Fernanda Lace-Trim Silk Camisole
$185
J.Crew
Stratus Side-Stripe Pant
$198
$135
Liffner
Pillow Hobo Bag
$650

Prep School Cool

Preppy fashion is making a triumphant return this summer, in large part thanks to Netflix’s new series Sirens. But you needn’t go full-on with Lilly Pulitzer to tap into the aesthetic. Instead of bright colors and bold prints, try styling your white Adidas Taekwondo sneakers with a cream short-sleeve polo top and dark gray pleated miniskirt. A thick cotton headband adds a casual element to the look.

Adidas
Taekwondo Shoes
$100
Lacoste
Women's Short Sleeve Polo Collar Golf Sweater
$165
The Frankie Shop
Blake Pleated Miniskirt
$270
Anthropologie
Fifth & Ninth Milan Rectangle Sunglasses
$35
Urban Outfitters
Soft & Stretchy Wide Knit Headband Set
$12

Suit Up

A suit with sneakers? Don’t immediately dismiss the idea. The menswear-inspired two-piece look and comfy shoes balance one another out quite nicely. Ditch the heels and adopt this foolproof outfit formula for the office — chances are, HR won’t even bat an eye.

Adidas
Women's Taekwondo Shoes
$90
Mango
Structured Suit Jacket
$140
Mango
Wide-Leg Suit Pants
$90
Everlane
The Must-Have Shirt in Silky Cotton
$98
Heaven Mayhem
Aria Gold Earrings
$110

A Lesson In Layering

Dressing for those unexpectedly chilly summer afternoons is no easy feat. One idea? Layer an oversized short-sleeve tee over a long-sleeve top, a styling hack that reigned in the early 2000s. Then, pull out your leather shorts before it gets too hot to even think about the material. The label’s black sneakers are the perfect finishing touch here.

Adidas
Taekwondo Sneakers
$100
MOTHER
The Vintage Concert Racer Tee
$150
Anine Bing
Kam Short
$250
$160
Rag & Bone
Long-Sleeve Top
$95
Ettika
Link Anklet
$55