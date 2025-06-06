Blink, and you’ll miss a sneaker trend. In the past few months alone, it girls have flocked to Puma’s Speedcats, Miu Miu and New Balance’s suede kicks, and Vivaia’s ballet sneakers. This summer, there’s another silhouette stealing the spotlight — the Adidas’ Taekwondo. Need further proof? Look no further than Lyst’s Q1 2025 report, which names the kicks the second hottest product in the world, right behind Celine’s flare pants, which were popularized by Kendrick Lamar earlier this year. Released in the 2000s, the look was initially catered to martial arts athletes. Nowadays, though, the Taekwondo style is a full-fledged street style favorite.

Take Dakota Johnson’s latest New York City off-duty outfit. Promoting her forthcoming rom-com film Materialists, which also stars Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, the actor hit the bustling Manhattan sidewalks on June 3 in the Taekwondo cow print style. The sneakers did all the heavy lifting, instantly zhuzhing up Johnson’s khaki trench coat and blue jeans. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence was potentially the first A-lister to step out in the sneakers. In mid-March, the Silver Linings Playbook alum donned the footwear in black alongside a long navy wool coat, serving up the perfect between-seasons look. With these two actors already co-signing the Taekwondo sneakers, it won’t be long until another celebrity endorses the shoes, too (Hailey Bieber or Katie Holmes, perhaps?).

If you’ve already gotten your hands (err, feet) on a pair of the Adidas Taekwondo sneakers, glean some styling inspiration from the five outfits below.

So Sporty

Keep the sporty vibe going throughout the rest of your look by teaming your kicks with a colorful track jacket and knee-skimming athletic shorts. From there, jazz things up with a leather shoulder bag and shiny gold statement earrings.

Mix Aesthetics

Johnson isn’t the only one loving the brand’s cow print iteration; fashion girls are putting their stamp on the playful shoes, too. This content creator went sporty on the bottom, pairing her patterned sneakers with track pants. Meanwhile, the top half of her look — a lace cami and leather jacket — struck the perfect balance between sweet and edgy.

Prep School Cool

Preppy fashion is making a triumphant return this summer, in large part thanks to Netflix’s new series Sirens. But you needn’t go full-on with Lilly Pulitzer to tap into the aesthetic. Instead of bright colors and bold prints, try styling your white Adidas Taekwondo sneakers with a cream short-sleeve polo top and dark gray pleated miniskirt. A thick cotton headband adds a casual element to the look.

Suit Up

A suit with sneakers? Don’t immediately dismiss the idea. The menswear-inspired two-piece look and comfy shoes balance one another out quite nicely. Ditch the heels and adopt this foolproof outfit formula for the office — chances are, HR won’t even bat an eye.

A Lesson In Layering

Dressing for those unexpectedly chilly summer afternoons is no easy feat. One idea? Layer an oversized short-sleeve tee over a long-sleeve top, a styling hack that reigned in the early 2000s. Then, pull out your leather shorts before it gets too hot to even think about the material. The label’s black sneakers are the perfect finishing touch here.