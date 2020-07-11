For many, a weekend getaway to the lake or local beach is probably as tropical as summer 2020 vacations are going to get. But when my friend texted our group chat in May asking if anyone would be interested in taking a weekend trip up to the Finger Lakes for the in July, I jumped on the chance to escape the Big Apple for a few days with my best friends. Though I've never been to this quaint part of New York, I'm putting together a solid list of what to pack for a lake trip. No uncomfortable clothing or shoes will make the cut.

While I'm no pro-packer (just ask any friends or family who have seen my luggage), I can confidently say I do know how to coordinate an outfit for just about any given occasion. And with a weekend jam-packed with outdoorsy activities as well as a few occasions I might have an excuse to dress up for, carelessly throwing together one or two outfits won't suffice. With that said, I have a look for every event scheduled on our itinerary for the weekend. In addition to the outfits I have ready to go, I'll also be packing plenty of face masks and hand sanitizer to have at my disposal. So if you have a lake weekend getaway planned this summer, ahead get some ideas on what to bring along, no matter what you have in store.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

What To Pack For A Lake Trip: For A Day On A Boat

Kelsey Stewart

Our first official activity planned is a day out in the water on a pontoon boat. (My friend got her boating license to drive us around for a nine hour excursion, so this ride is official.) As we'll likely be taking some photos, I want to be the perfect mix of practical and stylish. But for jumping in the water, I'll also need a swimsuit on and ready to go. My favorite comfortable suit is Left On Friday's Sunday Suit. I wear this in the summer as a bodysuit paired with denim cutoffs, but on the boat I'm opting for comfy gym shorts for my bottoms. For footwear, I'm going with waterproof rubber flip-flop. And to make sure I don't end up tomato red at the end of the day, sunglasses and SPF are a must.

What To Pack For A Lake Trip: For The Winery

Kelsey Stewart

I'm taking full advantage of any opportunity to dress up on my lake getaway. I'll be sipping on some rosé at the winery in my cozy floral embroidered knit dress from Yan Yan Knits coupled with vintage Gucci heels. Since I'm only bringing along the essentials, I'll throw on my Simon Miller bag and head out the door.

What To Pack For A Lake Trip: Swimming In The Lake

Kelsey Stewart

While I likely won't be going full force into the water, I'll still be lounging on my towel soaking up some sun (wear a heavy dose of SPF, of course). I'm more of a one-piece swimsuit kind of gal, and I've been itching to wear my new suit from Ookioh that I got in the spring. Its one-shoulder style is the ideal amount of trendy and athletic, and I'll be partnering it with bike shorts and metallic Birkenstocks.

What To Pack For A Lake Trip: Low-Key Hike

Kelsey Stewart

What to wear on a hike really depends on how strenuous it will be, but as ours is fairly relaxed, I'm not going overboard. Footwear wise, my Adidas Ultraboost sneakers will comfortable enough to get me through the trail. For my attire, I typically wear stretchy high-waisted leggings on hikes paired with a loose tank. Fingers crossed it doesn't rain, but if it does, I'll be prepared with a windbreaker. And to make sure I'm hydrated and bug-proof throughout our journey, I'm bringing a backpack full of water and bug spray.

What To Pack For A Lake Trip: Hanging Around The Cabin

Kelsey Stewart

My group will most likely be playing card games and charades while hanging around the cabin, so I'll be dressing fun while cackling over Cards Against Humanity. My go-to adventurous look is pairing together two funky prints, which I'm planning on doing with a floral "dad" shirt and daisy scarf. To finish off the look, I'm opting for a pair of Madewell denim cutoffs.

What To Pack For A Lake Trip: A Bonfire Night

Kelsey Stewart

Though we'll be nestled up around the fire, I'm still going to be prepared for the dropping temperatures at night. Since I want to look cute but also able to move around, I'm bringing my favorite stretchy jeans from 7 For All Mankind. To remain cozy throughout my ensemble, I'm coupling my denim with a plain black tee. And since it might be a bit chilly, I'm trading in my flip flops for high-top sneakers for the night, and bringing a sweatshirt with me just in case.