At this point, it probably feels like every Y2K trend has been unearthed. To recap, we’ve seen the return of everything from the dress-over-pants look to low-rise jeans (*collective cringe*). And if you thought the industry had shifted its attention to other decades for inspiration, think again. There happens to be another early aughts-inspired trend roaring back into the spotlight. Do T-bar sandals ring a bell, by chance? Sure, it may be years since you’ve thought about the shoes; however, that’s bound to change this summer.

For those unfamiliar with the look, T-bar sandals are exactly how they sound — a thong-style silhouette with a strap that goes vertically from the toe area to the ankle buckle, forming a “T” shape. Though the style dates back to the ‘40s and ‘50, the trend hit its stride in the early 2000s, thanks to designers like Gucci, Valentino, and Versace, all of which introduced various takes on silhouette.

The design team at Italian footwear brand Odissi confirms that T-bar sandals have fluctuated in and out of fashion for decades now. However, they started noticing the look gain momentum last summer, and for good reason. “T-bar silhouettes have this timeless, almost nostalgic quality that feels elegant and effortless,” the team tells TZR. “The [style] brings visual interest while still being versatile, and it aligns with the larger return to graceful, vintage-inspired dressing we’re seeing in both footwear and ready-to-wear.”

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images Celebrities have given T-bar sandals their seal of approval. Naturally, trendsetter Katie Holmes wore a glossy black Khaite iteration in March — which was quite unique with its covered pointy toe silhouette — on the red carpet for the opening night of the Broadway show Othello. The footwear has received the runway treatment, too. On the Spring/Summer 2025 catwalks, T-bar sandals were spotted at Versace (in the form of barely-there styles), Giorgio Armani (with a glittery pair), and Ulla Johnson (think a pompom-adorned look). Without further ado, check out 10 must-have T-bar sandals on the market, ahead.

Jil Sander Sandals $850 See On Shopbop With skinny straps and a curved toe silhouette, Jil Sander’s iteration is minimal yet captivating.

Saint Laurent Cassandra Sandal $1,050 See On FWRD Add character to every summer ‘fit with Saint Laurent’s leopard print T-bar wedges.

Khaite Bella Sandal $940 $564 See On Khaite Not too high but not too low, Khaite’s Bella look are the perfect choice for an upcoming wedding.

Paris Texas Bianca Leather Strappy Slingback Sandals $655 See On Bergdorf Goodman For those who rarely abandon their netural wardrobe, these merlot-colored slingbacks will add a nice burst of color to your go-to color palette.

TKEES X J.Crew Jelly Sandals $90 See On J.Crew Can’t resist a bright, in-your-face sandal? This T-bar jelly pair from the J.Crew and TKEES collaboration is sure to please. Bonus: They’re under $100.

Rouje Azur Sandals $215 See On Rouje The high-shine gold rosette hardware adds such a sweet touch to Rouje’s brown leather look.

Madewell Lala Thong Sandals $98 See On Madewell Tap into two trends at once with Madewell’s toe-ring T-bar sandals. Perhaps you owned a similar-looking pair in 2005?

Charles & Keith Metallic T-Bar Kitten-Heel Ankle-Strap Sandals $79 See On Charles & Keith Found: A night-out sandal that won’t break the bank. These metallic babies are made for the dance floor.

Bernardo Hercu T-Strap Thong Sandals $148 See On Saks Fifth Avenue These sunny yellow sandals scream summer. Up the ante by pairing the shoes with a breezy floral midi dress.