Between runway, red carpet, and street style appearances, Gigi Hadid's fashion file is as robust as they come. The model's untenable place in the industry stems from all the immaculate looks she's claimed over the years. That said, it's the pieces that journey with her through her personal style moments that are worth giving a closer look — especially as someone with every choice at her disposal. After auditing her most-rotated pieces, what came as the biggest surprise is that the 5 accessories Gigi Hadid never leaves the house without are much more affordable than you'd think.

Whether floating in and out of fashionable parties or braving packed airports, Hadid's shown to be a creature of habit, defaulting to the same few favorites again and again. Take, for example, the $155 gold-framed Amavii sunglasses that have starred in nearly every appearance she'd made over fashion month in February. Or, the ostrich-leather Ferragamo tote that's always stacked atop her oversized suitcase during travel-heavy months, which falls on the pricier side of her staple wardrobe.

Continue ahead for a roundup of all Hadid's default styles, which have appeared in Los Angeles, Paris, and everywhere in between.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Accessories Gigi Hadid Never Leaves The House Without: Wire-Rimmed Sunglasses

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jacopo Raule/WireImage/Getty Images

Of all Hadid's most-worn looks, her Amavii sunnies are at the very top of the list. Making some-trillion appearances on her person, most over Fashion Week FW2020, the wire-rimmed frames are the ideal wear-everywhere style.

She's also ben caught in Tejesta's limited release, cornflower-lensed sunglasses, pairing them with her manifold blue suits.

Accessories Gigi Hadid Never Leaves The House Without: Pendant Necklace

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Ditching more delicate talismans, Hadid prefers wearing bolder jewels around her neck. PATTARAPHAN has long been a favorite brand for the model, styling their pressure pendant necklace and its matching earrings with her plaid ensemble. She's also been spotted in Jennifer Zeuner's pendant, which can be shopped with citrine, turquoise, onyx, and more stone options.

Accessories Gigi Hadid Never Leaves The House Without: Pointed-Toe Boots

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images @LucaSgro / BACKGRID

Styling boots to perfection has long been a claim to fame for Hadid, which she does seamlessly (and so differently) above. On the left, Hadid's stepping out in Schutz's croc-effect cowboy boot, and on the right, her favorite Vagabond ankle boots.

Accessories Gigi Hadid Never Leaves The House Without: Oversized Tote

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For buzzy airport scenes, Hadid calls on two things — her favorite sunnies (aforementioned; Amavii) and a giant tote to punctuate the look. The biscuit-hued carryall is Salvatore Ferragamo's Ostrich Leather tote, and is, unfortunately, sold out. However, the brand's studio bag is a super-similar style. While her classic black tote's maker remains unclear, you can try Wandler's all-new Ava tote for a similar look.

Accessories Gigi Hadid Never Leaves The House Without: Baseball Hat

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid loves an easy baseball cap so much, she just had to go ahead and make her own. The Reebok Classics Gigi Hadid Cap is her brainchild with the brand, and she's seen wearing it with a pair of Burberry joggers above. While her IMG Models cap is likely an insiders-only style, inspiration can still be gleaned from it.