23 Gifts Under $100 That Even Your Chicest Friend Will Love

From beauty gifts to jewelry and fashion pieces, the choices are almost limitless when it comes to holiday gifts under $100. All of those options do come with a downside though: Holiday shopping can get overwhelming when you’re stuck scrolling for what seems like forever. So to save you precious time (all the more to hunt for holiday party dresses), this curated list narrows it all down to the 23 best gifts all under $100.

Is your close friend famous for their Instagram product shelfies? Then a radiance-boosting skin-care set, like Sunday Riley’s Power Couple Duo or Laduora’s Velve Rejuvenating Facial Wand and Serum Kit are sure to impress. Are you shopping for someone who loves to host the group? Surprise them with new supplies for their at-home happy hours, like The Parmatile Shop’s Marble Coaster Set or Studio Badge’s Aitch Concrete Platter. Also on this comprehensive gifting list you’ll find plenty of soothing self-care gifts, from candles to bath bombs, that’ll have your recipient kicking off 2022 on a high note.

With stylish details and it-girl-approved products, these gorgeous gifts under $100 will without-a-doubt delight even the trendiest amongst your holiday shopping list. See and shop them all below.

Top Pick: Best Overall

The lucky recipient of this sleek gift will soon be waxing poetic about the benefits of diffusers. Courtesy of Nomad Botanicals, this ceramic diffuser features a sleek, vase-like design, complete with a modern thin neck. Just add in essential oils and it’ll diffuse the scent continuously for 4 hours, with the aroma covering 400 square feet. This model also features an option for ambience-enhancing lighting.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: With its modern design and impressive scent throw, this diffuser will transform their space into a soothing sanctuary — and what could be a better gift than that?

Top Pick: Best Budget

Bath bombs are one of those never-fail, always-reliable gifts. After all, who doesn’t love sinking into a warm, sweetly scented bath at the end of the day? This bath bomb from Naked Bar Soap Co. looks especially beautiful with its dried rose petals and rose gold mica swish, and its extra-large size (it weighs in at over seven ounces) will make for an indulgent, spa-like experience. The formula itself boasts nourishing coconut oil and kaolin clay, and is free from preservatives, parabens, sulfates, and any surfactant ingredients.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: Though inexpensive, this bath bomb boasts both aesthetic beauty and good-for-your-skin ingredients.

Top Pick: Best Splurge

This dermatologist-inspired, non-invasive skin-care treatment offers results that are worth the splurge. Through the use of sonic vibration, therapeutic warmth, red light therapy, and low-voltage microcurrents, the facial wand is designed to improve skin texture and support cell turnover and collagen development. Plus, a conductive, hydrating facial serum is also included. Use it along with the wand to moisturize and soothe.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: This high-tech skin-care treatment offers science-backed, radiance-boosting results.

A Trio Of Lip Glosses

This festive little beauty gift set comes with a trio of lip glosses in shiny, shimmery shades. With a moisturizing, non-sticky formula and sheer-to-medium coverage, they’re great for both wearing alone or layering with a lipstick and will come in handy at all the holiday parties on the horizon — as will the included glittery clutch.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: The lip glosses included here are incredibly versatile, and the set itself is perfectly giftable.

Whether your recipient cleans their makeup brushes religiously or you cringe to think about how long they’ve put off the task, they’re sure to appreciate this nifty beauty gadget. With an internal UV-C light, this makeup brush sanitizer destroys over 99 percent of bacteria in just five minutes. Plus, its rechargeable battery can last for up to 50 uses before needing to be plugged in.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: In addition to its sanitizing superpowers, this gift can sit pretty on a vanity and serve as on-display storage, thanks to its attractive white-and-gold design.

These Lovely Marble Coasters

When shopping for the hostess of your crew’s annual holiday party, look for items they can use during their next get-together. This set of coasters will definitely come in handy once the cocktails start flowing, and they’re also beautiful to boot. Crafted from a lovely blush marble, they have a delicate, dainty quality to them despite their durability.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: Both functional and fanciful, this four-piece coaster set will likely become a happy hour staple.

A Modern Pearl Ring

Pearls are trendier than ever (just ask Vice President Kamala Harris) and the furthest thing from ‘stuffy.’ Take for instance this gilded ring. Made in NYC, the 16-karat gold plated brass ring features a gum-ball faux pearl encircled in a wide hoop with ample negative space for a fresh-feel style.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: With a refined glamour and modern look, this gift feels wholly one-of-a-kind.

Rainbow Champagne Coupes

With Marie Antoinette (2006) vibes, this set of rainbow coupes is so whimsical and fun. Complete with a gilded rim, each feature varied colored glass that beautifully refracts the light. They’ll fit right with an eclectic-style home and add a sense of liveliness and levity into any table setting.

What It’s TZR-Approved: Thanks to its rainbow of candy colors, this champagne coup set makes for a unique, Sofia-Coppola-esque gift.

A Floral-Embroidered Sweatshirt

Sophisticated sweatshirts are a rare find, and this top from Something Navy is one of them. The moody black piece gets playful and feminine thanks to embroidered floral detailing and soft ruffles. Crafted from a lived-in cotton-blend fabric and finished with three-quarter sleeves, it’s a cute little piece that’ll get plenty of play on the weekends.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: Who doesn’t love when casual weekend pieces get stylish upgrades?

A Spa-Worthy Set

This organic spa set will envelope your giftee in the soothing scent of lavender. The set includes a bottle of lavender body oil to hydrate thirsty skin, as well as a lavender hydrating mist that’ll refresh and calm skin throughout the day with just a quick spritz. A pair of organic sea sponges — one for the face and one for the body — complete the self-care kit.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: This body and face care set feels rich and indulgent, and will offer the recipient endless self-care opportunities.

A Regency-Core Candle

While the world awaits the arrival of Bridgerton season two, the über-stylish have been stocking up on fashion pieces and home decor inspired by the aesthetic design of the Netflix series. This petite candle, for example, channels Daphne Bridgerton with its silhouette of Michelangelo’s David. And the glam baroque piece still feels fresh, thanks to its fun pop of color.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: The candle will fit right in with the regency-core trend and an eclectic-style space.

A Tech-y Facial Tool

This gift takes the classic facial roller tool and gives it a tech-y upgrade. With a rose quartz head, this vibrating roller offers a surge of contouring power with over 6000 vibrations per minute. It helps maximize the benefits of traditional facial rolling and provides a cooling massage. Additionally, rose quartz is believed to have self-love-boosting properties for a glow inside as well as out.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: Thanks to its cool vibrating capabilities, this facial roller is a tool they’ll likely be missing from their skin-care collection.

A Versatile Crossbody Bag

This minimalist crossbody bag from Olivia Miller will go with everything and anything in their wardrobe. The front flap looks sharp and crisp, and the contrasting black and cream color palette is cool yet classic. (There are three other color options available, too.) Complete with a magnetic snap closure, the bag feels chic in that effortless sort of way.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: Thanks to its neutral coloring and minimalist design, this crossbody will quickly become one of their closet MVPs.

Some Subtle Studs

This pair of earrings is destined to become their newest signature piece, thanks to a low-key size and unfussy details that’ll complement any outfit they own. But despite all that, these studs certainly aren’t boring: They boast subtle Art Deco details and 3D layered lines, and can be worn both vertically and horizontally.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: Basic pieces that still feature unique details are always a fave. Plus, they’ll appreciate that these baubles are nickel-free and handcrafted in the U.S.

This Set Of Trendy Candles

Candles are one of those gifts that never fail, whether you’re shopping for your chicest friend, or someone who don’t know all that well. From cult-fave candle brand Boy Smells comes this impressive set that features four of their most iconic fragrances. Each has a burn time of 18 hours and features a coconut and beeswax blend, complete with braided cotton wicks.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: One of these trendy candles would make for a great gift — but four? It’ll be their favorite (and best-smelling) present under the tree.

An Artsy Puzzle

If they’re less inclined to venture out to their favorite trendy bars and hotspots during the winter season, then look to this gift that’ll keep them entertained during those chilly nights in. Featuring imagery by a Portugal-based female illustrator, this 800-piece puzzle comes with a tube of sealant so they can even save and frame the piece once they’ve completed it.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: The jungle-themed artwork of this puzzle is fresh and just the right amount of boho, and it’ll make for a beautiful art piece once framed.

This Pretty Platter

Handmade in Accra, Ghana by local artisans and with locally sourced materials, this platter features an unexpected mix of concrete, wood, and warm rosy tones. And thanks to that handcrafted quality, no two are exactly the same. Of course, the platter is also ready for hosting duties, as it’s VOC-free and finished with a food-safe concrete sealant.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: Just think about how pretty and impressive this platter will look when stacked with yummy apps and snacks! The fact that it’s handmade by Ghanaian craftsmen is also sure to impress.

A Wintery Makeup Set

This makeup set will be a hit with your friend who is always churning out trendy beauty looks. With two lip glosses (a translucent iridescent white and a high-shine mauve) and an eye shadow palette that features 12 matte, shimmer, and metallic shades, this set offers almost everything they’ll need to create limitless holiday-ready looks this season.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: While the highly pigmented colors in this set are lush and luminous, they’re also cruelty-free, vegan, and 100 percent clean.

A Pair Of Shearling Slippers

There is something so luxurious about shearling slippers in a poppy, bright hue. Complete with genuine shearling and a rubber non-slip sole, these slippers come in a pretty-in-pink shade that’s hard not to fall for. If you can go above your $100 budget, try pairing these with a robe for a gift that goes above and beyond.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: With their fun color and soft shearling fabric, these cuties will quickly become a Sunday morning staple.

A 2022 Planner

Want a guarantee that your friend will get plenty of use out of your gift? Look no further than this 2022 planner. It’s just the right size for carrying around in a tote bag or backpack (it measures in at eight inches tall), and it contains 100 pages of weekly calendars. A wire spiral binding for easy writing completes this practical present.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: The lovely watercolor-inspired cover, plus the fact that it’s created with 100 percent recycled paper, make this planner a stand-out.

A Glow-Getting Skin-Care Set

Help them start the new year off with glowing skin with this skin-care set. From fan-favorite beauty brand Sunday Riley comes this kit featuring two of their bestselling products. Good Genes is an AHA lactic acid serum that exfoliates and smooths the surface layers of the skin, improving the look of pores and boosting radiance. And Luna is a gentle retinol oil formulated to fight the appearance of fine lines and even out surface redness.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: This dynamic duo works together to exfoliate, smooth, and brighten skin, and its packaging is undeniably giftable.

Eye-Catching Earrings

For the friend who prefers their accessories to be eye-catching and one-of-a-kind, consider this pair of bold baubles. The stars of the show here are the freshwater pearls, featuring an iridescent swirl of colors and an organic form. Gold-plated dome studs and a supportive backing complete the stylish pieces.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: These earrings are a sweet statement piece that’ll elevate casual and formalwear alike.

A Pair Of Wellness Tonics

The new year is the perfect time for a wellness reset, and this set of tonics will help both stimulate and calm the mind, respectively. The Focus tonic is formulated with blueberries and the adaptogen schisandra to help boost concentration and push past that midday slump. The Calm blend features wild green oat and the adaptogen holy basil to help soothe away everyday stress. Both tonics are vegan, caffeine-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO, and taste like herbal tea.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: Wellness drinks and tonics are a major trend in the health space, and this minimalist set is perfect for everyday use.

