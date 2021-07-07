NuFace’s Latest Products Are High-Tech Skin Care Like You’ve Never Seen Before

NuFace and its best-selling series of microcurrent devices have long been thought of as something like a complexion holy grail: More than just a topical alone, the conductive gel and device work together to lift, smooth, tighten, and perfect, giving skin that elusive, lit-from-within radiance after just weeks of consistent use. But based on the mother-daughter founding duo’s commitment to science-backed skin care, one should have known that would only be the beginning.

Available today on the brand’s site and in-stores in early August, NuFace’s IonPlex Ionized Skincare Activators are a duo of microcurrent-conducting products that not only stimulate the NuFace devices but also act as true skin care. Delivering hydration and protection with FDA-cleared ionized activators, the treatments are a one-and-done way to reap the maximum benefits from your microcurrent tools while treating the skin as a whole.

The first new formulation, the NuFace Hydrating Aqua Gel, will probably feel somewhat familiar if you’re already a fan of the brand’s hydrating Gel Primer. This is a gel too (as the name denotes) but infused with that IonPlex blend for more powerful microcurrent results — the Aqua Gel helps tap the deeper layers of facial muscles for even stronger results.

The gel’s other key ingredients, hyaluronic acid and glacial water, boost skin moisture and softness. In fact, hyaluronic acid can hold nearly 1000 times its own weight in water, making it a prime choice for dehydrated or tired skin.

NuFace’s Firming + Brightening Silk Crème is similarly hydrating, locking moisture in for up to 48 hours thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid and collagen-boosting snow mushroom. The real draw is in the radiance-boosting phyto-actives (eight of them, actually), assisting the microcurrent while promoting a brighter, more even complexion.

The two formulas are distinct and uniquely developed but have some common ground: both include electrically charged ions made up of all-natural elements like magnesium, copper, calcium, and zinc. They are also made without harmful materials like parabens and formaldehyde, drying agents like alcohol and fragrance, and both are vegan. Furthermore, the two new additions (nu additions?) to the NuFace lineup come in assorted sizes for travel and utility. Made to use both with a NuFace microcurrent device and on their own, they’re multi-use and a shortcut to one serious glow.

