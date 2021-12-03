The holidays are the best: Family, friends, good food, an excuse for dressing up — what’s not to love? But picking out the perfect present for loved ones can add undue stress to what should be a jubilant time of year. Not to fret! This curated list of the best beauty gifts for 2021 (think: serums, moisturizers, makeup palettes, and more) will have you covered when it comes to the skin-care obsessed and beauty fiends in your life.

Whether you need a few $15 and under stocking stuffers to amp up your friend’s already epic assortment, or plan to splash out on a luxurious beauty gift that’s sure to become the stuff of gift-giving legends, you’ll find the perfect something below. From a rose quartz gua sha (a self-care staple, if you ask me) to a shimmery eyeshadow palette with on-trend shades to a glow-getting vitamin C face oil, these gorgeous gifts are everything.

Scroll below to see and shop all of the best beauty gifts for 2021. (And to keep you within budget, it’s all organized by price point.) The only problem you might encounter is wanting all of these covetable items for yourself. Just remember, it’s better to give than receive — yes, even when beauty products are involved.

Top Pick: Best Overall

The Sigma Beauty Enchanted Eyeshadow Palette really steals the show. With an impressive 14 color-shifting shades, it’s a fun beauty gift that anyone who likes to play around with makeup would love to receive. The formulas, which range from duo-chrome to matte to shimmer finishes, are all buildable, blendable, and are packed with pigment. And it even comes with a dual-ended brush, so your giftee can easily apply an array of eyeshadow lewks.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: This Sigma Beauty palette is an overall great value for such a wide assortment of trendy, statement-making shades.

Top Pick: Best Budget

Currently on sale for just $15, this limited-edition gift set offers an impressive bang for your buck with four beautifying bestsellers. The collection features two soothing sheet masks — the brand’s restorative Ruby Gemstone Sheet Mask and moisturizing Rose Gold Face Mask with flakes of 24-karat gold — plus two sets of under-eye pads that are formulated to brighten, plump, and de-puff the eye area.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: Packed with skin-care goodies that are formulated with some luxe ingredients (hello, 24-karat gold), this gift set feels far more expansive than its price tag.

Top Pick: Best Splurge

A true splurge has to look and feel (or, in this case, smell) luxurious. Bvlgari Le Gemme Lazulia Eau De Parfum hits the mark with its show-stopping packaging and heavenly scent. Featuring notes of jasmine, incense, and natural oud wood essence, the Italian-made perfume boasts a warm, sensual fragrance that smells like a million bucks.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: With its heavenly scent and glamorous bottle, this unique Bvlgari fragrance is a present worth treasuring.

$15 & Under

Think of the sweet and small gifts in the $15 and under range as a beauty amuse-bouche. Something as petite and simple as a bar of soap can feel so special and giftable with the inclusion of some premium ingredients and luxe add-ins. This rose soap understood the assignment with its moisturizing olive oil, coconut oil, and rose bud formula.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: The visible rose buds and pretty-in-pink hue lend a lavish air to this beauty basic.

For the friend who loves to travel as much as they love skin care, a few TSA-friendly products will be much appreciated come their next vacay. This set from e.l.f. Cosmetics boasts four skin-care essentials, all infused with hemp-derived cannabis sativa seed oil for its nourishing, hydrating properties. With a moisturizing face cream, soothing primer, conditioning lip balm, and radiance-boosting facial oil all included, you’re basically giving them an entire skin-care routine in one affordable gift.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: With hemp seed oil as the starring ingredient here, their freshly hydrated skin will be living the high life (pun fully intended).

This holographic cosmetics bag feels so festive. Finished with strong magnetic closure, it’s perfect for toting around their makeup essentials. And as a bonus, the plastic material is so much easier to clean than fabric makeup bags. If you have some extra to spend, toss in a lipstick or two — in a holiday-party-ready color, of course.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: The holographic design of this makeup bag is fresh and youthful, and its size is perfecting for tossing in a tote.

Nervous about buying a lipstick shade that isn’t flattering, or a product that doesn’t work for the recipient’s skin type? Then consider a set of skin-care tools — it’s the fool-proof beauty gift. Another affordable pick from e.l.f. Cosmetics, this limited-edition holiday set offers all the makeup must-haves for perfecting their looks, including a concealer sponge, eyeshadow brushes, and more.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: This cute set is perfect for the season and totes all the essential makeup tools for blending and primping.

$25 & Under

The great thing about skin-care kits like these? They give the recipient the opportunity to try out new products before committing to adding them to their skin-care or cosmetic lineup. Courtesy of cult-favorite brand Sunday Riley, this set features two of the brand’s best-selling products: Their Ceramic Slip Cleanser and their Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment. The first is a gentle, purifying cleanser that’ll wash away excess oil and impurities, while the latter is an AHA serum that chemically exfoliates to reveal glowing skin.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: The bestselling products included in this swanky set deliver radiant results and a healthier-looking complexion.

Gua shas are handy little facial tools that, when used with a facial oil, can deliver a mini face massage and release tension as they contour the jawline and cheekbones, boost circulation, and relieve puffiness. This one is made from genuine rose quartz which not only feels opulent, but is also believed to have emotional healing properties.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: In addition to leveling up their skin-care routine, this luxe facial tool provides the opportunity for nightly self-care sessions.

Far more glamorous than your average hair tie, satin scrunchies are a great choice for your tresses as the plush-soft material prevents breakage and frizz. Arriving in a gifting-friendly pack of two, this set includes one steel grey scrunchie and one blush pink scrunchie. They can leave one in their bathroom and the other by their bed, so they’ll never be without.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: This satin scrunchie duo will give their hair accessory collection a bit of a glam upgrade.

Who doesn’t love those little products that have you feeling luxurious at first swipe? With its minimalist packaging and natural earthy scent, this lip oil is so chic. And, with its 100 percent rosehip oil formulation, it’ll instantly hydrate lips without leaving them feeling tacky or weighed down. Plus, the bottle boasts a petite rollerball for easy application.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: With winter weather often resulting in dry, chapped lips, this luxe lip oil will come in handy all season long.

$50 & Under

This creamy, skin-soothing mask is inspired by an ancient Balinese mud ritual and the island’s volcanic landscapes. The floral-scented formula features antioxidant-rich volcanic ash and detoxifying bamboo charcoal powder and kaolin clay. When applied, the mask draws out impurities and absorbs excess oil for a mattified finish and a bright, smooth complexion.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: Mud masks are a skin-care classic, and this one is expertly formulated with pore-purifying ingredients.

The worst thing about blow drying your own hair? Sore arms from holding up a heavy hair dryer. Well, you can skip the impromptu arm day, thanks to this petite hair dryer. Lightweight and portable, it’s compact yet powerful. Its far-infrared heat reduces drying time, while the tourmaline-infused ceramic interior components emit negative ions to smooth the hair cuticle, preventing frizz. The model also has a removable air filter and dual voltage for travel.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: Whether you’re on vacay or are all about the staycation life, this travel-sized dryer makes the ordeal of a DIY blow-out much easier.

Advent calendars are (quite literally) like a dozen or more gifts all wrapped up in one! And a beauty advent calendar? No one will be able to resist. This limited-edition advent calendar from e.l.f. Cosmetics features 12 doors, each hiding a skin-care or makeup product. A preview of the surprises inside? There’s a lip lacquer, liquid glitter eyeshadow, brow gel, a primer, and more.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: Advent calendars by very definition are undeniably festive. And with the cosmetic treasures hidden in this one, it’s a dream-come-true for beauty lovers.

From French Girl Organics comes this hydrating hero. The botanical serum is bursting with moisture-boosting omega fatty acids and antioxidant-rich ingredients. Included in the formula are blue chamomile and frankincense essential oils to reduce inflammation, protective argan oil, and moisturizing squalane oils. Dry, dull skin? I don’t know her.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: This face oil feels expensive and, with such powerhouse hydrating ingredients, it’ll have your skin looking like a million bucks, too.

$100 & Under

A $100 budget for a beauty gift allows you to wow with something quite luxe, such as this glow-getting face oil. With calming turmeric, cold-pressed red raspberry and evening primrose seed oils, and brightening powerhouse vitamin C, it provides skin with a serious dose of luminosity. Just massage it in morning or night (or both!), and the quickly absorbing oil will instantly sink in to replenish moisture and beautifully brighten your complexion.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: This product is something that can be used daily, but it still feels super special. And its vitamin C and turmeric formulation will deliver radiant results.

Your makeup-tutorial-obsessed bestie will be over the moon to receive this beauty set. With colors inspired by majestic tigers and their lush environment, it comes with both an eyeshadow palette and two light-catching lip glosses. The palette features 12 shadows that range from high-shine glitters to matte neutral shades, so they can create a variety of looks.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: This set offers almost everything they’ll need for endless, head-turning styles. Plus, Shared Planet donates 10 percent of all proceeds to global animal and environmental-protection charities, and all of their products are vegan, cruelty-free, and child-labor free.

Turn their bathroom into their own personal spa with this beauty bundle. It boasts everything needed for a night of relaxation and tranquility. The collection includes bath salts to ease muscles and promote a sense of calm, self-heating massage oil, a rolling liniment to soothe away soreness and headaches, and a hydrating face mist for a quick, refreshing pick-me-up.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: With its four spa-inspired goodies, this product bundle will have them soaking away their stress in no time.

Upgrade their skin-care game with this dermatologist-inspired, non-invasive treatment. The included facial wand uses sonic vibration, therapeutic warmth, red light therapy, and low-voltage microcurrents to improve skin texture and support cell turnover and collagen development. The kit also features a lightweight, conductive facial serum that can be used along with the wand for a boost of hydration.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: High-tech skin care is the science-backed trend you can turn your giftee onto with this radiance-boosting kit.

$200 & Up

For the $200 and up price category, the sky is basically the limit. Go all out with an oh-so-covetable discovery set from Dr. Barbara Sturm that’s packed with ultra-luxurious, skin-loving serums and potions. This particular one is thoughtfully themed to the winter season, featuring products that’ll protect their complexion from the harsh, drying elements. The six-step kit consists of a cleanser, face mask, night serum, calming serum, a rich moisturizing cream, and a hydrating lip balm, all housed in a fuzzy, winter-ready makeup bag.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: Not only is the Dr. Barbara Sturm brand known for its science-based formulations, but the specific products in this kit are perfect for the holiday and winter season.

Another high-tech tool, this LED mask may look like something straight out of science-fiction, but it delivers very real (and radiant) results. Simply strap it on and the mask will emit red LED light therapy that can plump and lift, calm redness, boost circulation, and even skin tone for a lit-from-within complexion.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: This splurge-worthy gift boasts some serious skin benefits, thanks its top-of-the-line dermatological technology.

With its price currently slashed by an entire 50 percent, this brush set is worth snatching up ASAP. With an impressive 30 brushes in the set (yes, really), each is crafted from synthetic, vegan, and cruelty-free fibers, an elegant gold ferrule, and a millennial pink handle. When not stored in the zippered pink binder, they’ll look gorgeous displayed on a vanity.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: With 30 expertly crafted (and cruelty-free) brushes, the recipient will be able to give their entire makeup tool collection with a luxe revamp.

A minimalist bottle of designer perfume that smells amazing and looks beautiful is such a classic, luxurious beauty gift. Courtesy of cult-fave fragrance brand Byredo, this elegant scent offers notes of pink pepper, delicate Turkish rose petals, sensual white amber, and juicy red raspberries. The resulting floral fragrance is lovely and graceful, the type of scent that just beckons you closer.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: This floral-based perfume makes for a stunning gift with an even more stunning scent.

