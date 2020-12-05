Holiday outfit shopping can feel somewhat counterintuitive. Slipping into an ultra-glitzy, occasion-oriented dress is great in theory — especially if you tend to shop with your IG feed at top of mind. Once the day is done, however, that dress winds up in one of three places: the back of your closet, the "donate" pile, or on your Mercari page. There's no need to go through the same motions again this year — especially when there's tons of holiday dresses you'll want to re-wear time and time again, long after the season has come and gone.

Ahead, TZR's rounding out the top eight silhouettes that fashion insiders are shopping right from influencers' grids. What you'll notice across the board is a focus on sleek, timeless details — Herve Leger's always-chic bandage dresses and Nisse's "Electra" dress, both of which come in a warm, soothing terracotta hue. Fans of With Jéan's Andy dress (Elsa Hosk included) will relish its holiday-readied alternate: the "Stevie," whose slight shimmer makes it the perfect festive frock for all your celebrations, whether virtual or IRL.

Holiday Dresses That You'll Keep Re-Wearing: Belted Roll-Neck Dress

For those who love a belted dress moment, Nisse's Electra dress comes with all the necessary pieces — or, build your own waist-cinching look with A.L.C.'s Virgo dress.

Holiday Dresses That You'll Keep Re-Wearing: Black Button-Up Dress

Great for showing a little leg, the button-up dress can be styled with high-knee western boots or slinky kitten heels. Shop the exact dress above from With Jéan or MOTHER's floor-sweeping version.

Holiday Dresses That You'll Keep Re-Wearing: Feathery Slip Dress

A little extraverted glamour doesn't hurt, especially if you can make a case for its versatility. This feather-y slip dress, which can be re-worn with a sweater on top for work, or a blazer for subsequent dinner parties year-round. The above is from Cinq A Sept, and there's a chic alternate from Sleeper that's currently on sale.

Holiday Dresses That You'll Keep Re-Wearing: Mint Sweater Dress

The ultimate wear-everywhere silhouette that still feels elevated through the holidays is, of course, the sweater dress. Grab a minty green one and style with a tonal coat for a monochrome look.

Holiday Dresses That You'll Keep Re-Wearing: Bodycon Bandage Dress

For those who prefer something a bit more body-hugging, Herve Leger's bandage dresses are a known favorite. Try the crochet alternate below, which is nailing 2020's fringe trend, or the brand's V-neck version.

Holiday Dresses That You'll Keep Re-Wearing: Statement Collar Dress

Widely motivated by Scandi bloggers, the lace collar trend puts a prim and proper twist on a basic holiday shift dress. Try the style above if you tend to lean maximalist, or Azi.Land's Pari Dress for a more subtle option.

Holiday Dresses That You'll Keep Re-Wearing: Waist-Nipping White Dress

The best part of shopping winter whites is that they know no limits and will, undoubtedly, make a welcomed return for summer. The above dress from By Malene Birger is sold out, but they have a similar silhouette in stock — as does Zimmermann on Net-A-Porter.

Holiday Dresses That You'll Keep Re-Wearing: Blue Balloon-Sleeved Dress

To liven up the basic sweater dress, go for a style with voluminous sleeves or surprising ribbing — like Isabel Marant's Perrine dress (above) or Proenza Schouler's on-sale midi dress.