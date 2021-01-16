5 Outfits Carrie Bradshaw Would Stun Viewers With In 2021

In the 2000s, Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) became a true fashion icon with her designer-filled wardrobe featuring both cult and trendy pieces. Now, 16 years since the show has ended (it was on air from 1998 to 2004), Bradshaw's fashion will once again spark new discussion thanks to a Sex and the City reboot entitled And Just Like That..., which will feature Bradshaw alongside BFFs Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes as they navigate life in their 50s. The ever more important inquiry for fans, though, is: What will Carrie Bradshaw wear in 2021? Would she still have that Dior newspaper dress? Which new It brands of 2021 would she add to her walk-in closet, courtesy of Mr. Big? Does Bradshaw still have those blue Manolo Blahniks? There are so many questions.

Looking back at her style, however, might provide some answers. It's no secret that '00s style is back, meaning that many of the items Bradshaw wore in the past are still must-have classics today — including her aforementioned Manolo Blahnik pumps and Dior Saddle bag. That said, there are many more contemporary and Instagram feed-approved brands that have popped up since fans last saw Bradshaw, and you know she would be on top of the latest labels. For instance, when it comes to her shoulder bag silhouettes, her modern-day favorite might be BY FAR's celeb-loved Rachel bag. Bradshaw's clear heels (see photo below), on the other hand, feel apropos of Amina Muaddi's crystal slippers. The style maven even carried a pillow clutch years before that design became an It-item for the Insta crowd.

Ahead, browse through some of Bradshaw's most memorable outfits on the show. Then, shop the modern-day counterparts in each look that TZR can totally see Bradshaw wearing in the Sex and the City reboot.

Carrie Bradshaw Outfits In 2021: Fur Coat, Pillow Clutch & Heeled Sandals

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Furry coats were one of Bradshaw's signature styles throughout Sex and the City. Today, the fashion-obsessed crew, including Kourtney Kardashian, loves SAKS POTTS' take on this classic outerwear. Bradshaw would likely have one of the label's coats hanging in her closet. To pair with it, she would accessorize with Mansur Gavriel's cloud clutch and Schutz's leopard sandals.

Carrie Bradshaw Outfits In 2021: Floral Dress, Shoulder Bag, & PVC Heels

Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

For a springtime lunch date with Mr. Big in Central Park, Bradshaw wore a memorable floral frock that resembles LoveShackFancy's Winslow dress. Her PVC mules make it likely that she'd love Amina Muaddi's glass slippers, as well as BY FAR's Rachel bag, which is nearly a dupe of her pastel pink purse.

Carrie Bradshaw Outfits In 2021: Waistcoat & Trousers, Silver Clutch

Brian Ach/WireImage/Getty Images

The waistcoat trend recently made a comeback, just in time for the show's reboot. In 2021, Bradshaw would wear The Frankie Shop's beige co-ord set without hesitation while on a shopping spree. If costume designer extraordinaire Patricia Field decides to join the reboot, she would likely outfit Bradshaw with a Marzook pill clutch. (Field, who recently worked on Emily In Paris, snuck a Marzook piece into the show's opera house scene.)

Carrie Bradshaw Outfits In 2021: Colorful Dress, Nameplate Necklace & Neon Heels

Tom Kingston/WireImage/Getty Images

Bradshaw never shies away from color and hopefully it stays that way in the reboot too. Take this photo as proof that you can wear yellow, pink, green, blue, and orange together in one outfit. She went for a little accessory matching moment, too, with her yellow wristlet and mules. Taking a page from celebrities who wore nameplate necklaces, Bradshaw would likely trade in her old one for a newer version from Catbird. As for the shoes, she'd pick Brother Vellies' Bike shoe in the color juicebox, without question.

Carrie Bradshaw Outfits In 2021: Bucket Hat, Furry Coat & Over-The-Knee Boots

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

Of course, it would be remiss to leave out the fact that there were some instances of head-to-toe black from Bradshaw, which she would occasionally revert back to today. If she did, Dior's reversible bucket hat (also a JLo favorite) seems like a likely option for her 2021 wardrobe. So does APPARIS' Celina Noir coat. For boots, maybe she'd call on an old friend — say, Manolo Blahnik whose Pamfilo knee boots would feel right at home in her wardrobe.