ICYMI: The aughts are back. Thank Bella Hadid, Sofia Richie, or whoever you want to credit the decades' resurgence to, but we can all agree that it started with Jennifer Lopez. Between chunky gold jewelry, low-rise jeans, and newsboy caps, the 'Bronx Barbie' was nailing Y2K style in situ, as it was all happening — making her just the muse to glean style inspiration from. To prove it, TZR's doing an audit of all of JLo's best outfits from the '00s — on stage, red carpet, and the streets — pulling out scores of trends that are making a comeback today.

Since the new millennium kicked off, Lopez's take on Y2K style has been entirely its own. The usual suspects were everywhere, and Lopez knew what to do with them: For preppy tracksuits, throw on a pair of trainers; with an off-shoulder top, tie in a pair of cool, oversized hoop earrings; step up a rhinestone-embellished baby tee with a paisley bandana headband. She created a sweet spot between mainstream trends, designer fashion, and streetwear, always achieving a look that felt casual and luxe all at once. Even today, Lopez' style still wields a certain loyalty to the sartorial era — furry coats, gradient sunnies, and high ponies á la Chris Appleton —reigning supreme across all her looks.

To explore the boldest trends that JLo co-signed way back when, as well as how to channel them in 2021, browse below.

JLo's '00s Style: Velour Tracksuits

The tracksuit was practically the lifeblood of the aughts — and thanks to Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton (all of whom indulged the trend then), it's making a welcomed return. JLo favored Juicy Couture's famous pink sets, which APPARIS just launched a version of in collaboraion with the iconic brand.

JLo's '00s Style: Newsboy Caps

The newsboy cap was every fashion girl's secret weapon when keeping hair going days after a blowout — and more recently, it's drummed up a trove of celeb fans. Gigi Hadid just got on board; then, weeks later, Katie Holmes gave it her stamp of approval. It started with Lopez, of course — whose furry style became the chicest way to wear winter whites.

JLo's '00s Style: Chunky Gold Jewelry

This '80s-inspired trend made its way to the aughts with gusto, and Lopez steadily relied on it for her public appearances. Gold chain pendants and belts are still in vogue today — simply style them with jeans or a slip dress for an edgy look.

JLo's '00s Style: Fringe Dresses

Paris Fashion Week Fall 2020 was rife with fringe dresses, coats, and bags — which Lopez had a prescient taste for back in the early years. Jacquemus' La Robe Cortese is nearly a dupe of her sheer blue dress; her black one, Bottega Veneta's Halterneck dress is a close second.

JLo's '00s Style: Rhinestone-Embellished Tops

The only way to dress up a basic white tank through the decade was, of course, with a flurry of crystal embellishments — which Lopez was no stranger to. Her more elevated blouses also called on sequins and sparkles. Today, wear both with your favorite wide-leg baggy jeans.