STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

8 Outfits From "Emily In Paris" That You Can Shop Right Now

By Danielle Naer
On Oct. 2, Netflix just added an all-new fashion show (the television type) to its roster — and you'll want to binge it ASAP, as everyone's already shopping the entire series. Emily Cooper, a stylish, well-versed marketing professional from Chicago pursues nearly every American fashion lovers' dream of landing an ultra-glamorous job in Paris. While working alongside top luxury clients (fashion, spirits, and so forth) — Emily's misadventures are spliced with swoon-worthy ensembles, with pieces ranging from Vivienne Westwood to Zara. The top five outfits from Emily In Paris are, surprisingly, available for the taking — though stock is dwindling, fast.

As is true for any show styled by Sex and the City's costume designer Patricia Field, the show itself has two narratives — that which lives within the plot, and that which is told by the clothes. Upon arrival in Paris, Emily's style is certainly chic, albeit sometimes a bit on-the-nose — the mesh Eiffel Tower button-up that made it to her first day of work being a shining example. While picking up some new French vernacular (le plouc, ringarde), Emily absorbs notes on taste from her colleagues, clients, girl-friends, and the greater Parisian beau monde — all while staying true to her exuberant personal style. Pieces from GANNI and Off-White were quick to go viral first, and have since disappeared off the web. That said, there's still tons of other chic pieces that you can grab right now, ranging from Staud to Veronica Beard.

To browse her best looks from her tour around the Ville de l'Amour (or, city of love), most-all of which feature a touch of Chanel, continue ahead:

Outfits From Emily In Paris That You Can Shop Right Now: Houndstooth Blazer, Tall Boots & Shearling Bag

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

After her rendezvous with Thomas, Emily stepped out in an ultra-polished look. Beyond her Chanel shearling bag and Stuart Weitzman boots (both of which are available), her outcoat is from Zara, believe it or not — and it's available secondhand on Poshmark.

Red & cream houndstooth frock coat
$125
ZARA
Chanel Women Flap Bag In Shiny Crumpled Sheepskin Leather
$279
CHANEL
Tie Land boots
$1,002
STUART WEITZMAN

Outfits From Emily In Paris That You Can Shop Right Now: Green Tweed Coat & Lime Bucket Bag

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

For her luncheon at Durée, Emily once again called on Chanel. This time, she wore a tweed jacket from its Resort 2020 collection, and tied in Staud's lime green Bissett bag for a tonal look.

2020 Tweed Jacket w/ Tags
$6,195
Chanel
Mini Bissett Leather Bucket Bag In Green
$313
STAUD

Outfits From Emily In Paris That You Can Shop Right Now: Crystal Ball Bag & Embellished Heels

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

Past her sold-out Christian Siriano gown, Emily wore a pair of Cosmoparis pumps and one of Marzook's famous crystal ball bags — both of which are in stock.

Black Crystal Ball-with feather
$3,620
MARZOOK
ESCARPIN JORDANN
$160$105
COSMOPARIS

Outfits From Emily In Paris That You Can Shop Right Now: Checkerboard Set & Flap Bag

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Chanel's classic flap bag is an iconic signal of French girl style, and Emily paired her pearl top-handle version with Veronica Beard's checkered suit.

Miller Dickey Checker Jacket
$595$291
Veronica Beard
Carito checked cotton shorts
$350$153
Veronica Beard
Chanel Imitation Pearl Black Goatskin Flap Bag Antique Gold Hardware
$5,500
Chanel

Outfits From Emily In Paris That You Can Shop Right Now: Turquoise Jacket, Circular Bag & White Booties

ROGER DO MINH/NETFLIX

An already-unfortunate instance of stepping in dog scat was made worse by the shoes defiled — Vivienne Westwood's Freed Stilettos, which make a few appearances in the first season. Here, she wears them with two Chanel styles: a turquoise jacket with silver trim, and its "Round as Earth" crossbody.

Sky Blue Turquoise Jacket Cardigan Leather Chain 20C Cruise 2020 FR 36
$3,999
CHANEL
Round as Earth Crossbody Bag Glazed Calfskin
$3,675
CHANEL
FREED STILETTO
$670$616
VIVIENNE WESTWOOD

Outfits From Emily In Paris That You Can Shop Right Now: Camera Bag & Baroque Skirt

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

In another color-soaked look, Emily wears Versace's pleated silk twill skirt, which is sold out right now. There is a similar, slightly darker version in stock from the same designer, and it's far more situated for fall wear. She completes the look with Marc Jacobs' pink jelly camera bag, which syncs with her boisterous skirt.

PLEATED PRINT SILK TWILL MINI SKIRT
$1,225$857
Versace
The Jelly Snapshot camera bag
$395$237
Marc Jacobs

Outfits From Emily In Paris That You Can Shop Right Now: Printed Sweater & Mary Jane Pumps

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

Emily's most-rotated shoe brand through the show is, without a doubt, Christian Louboutin — and these hunter green Mary Janes are one of her best choices yet. She styled them with Essential Antwerp's Tahini sweater and a camel bucket bag. While these are out of stock, both designers carry similar iterations. See below:

Multicolor Wool Taaj Jacquard Sweater
$288.49
Essentiel Antwerp
Soval 85 metallic textured-leather pumps
$745
Christian Louboutin

Outfits From Emily In Paris That You Can Shop Right Now: Magenta-Purple Coat & Furry Shoulder Bag

STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

Emily gravitates towards fluorescent pinks towards the end of the season, which she imbued here via MSGM's abstract floral coat. Though sold out, there's a printed skirt from the brand in the very same color-ways. Her fluffy Kate Spade bag has also since disappeared, but its leather twist-lock style is still available, and it's more situated for year-round wear.

graphic-print pleated skirt
$495
MSGM
Nicola twistlock medium shoulder bag
$398$279
KATE SPADE