On Oct. 2, Netflix just added an all-new fashion show (the television type) to its roster — and you'll want to binge it ASAP, as everyone's already shopping the entire series. Emily Cooper, a stylish, well-versed marketing professional from Chicago pursues nearly every American fashion lovers' dream of landing an ultra-glamorous job in Paris. While working alongside top luxury clients (fashion, spirits, and so forth) — Emily's misadventures are spliced with swoon-worthy ensembles, with pieces ranging from Vivienne Westwood to Zara. The top five outfits from Emily In Paris are, surprisingly, available for the taking — though stock is dwindling, fast.

As is true for any show styled by Sex and the City's costume designer Patricia Field, the show itself has two narratives — that which lives within the plot, and that which is told by the clothes. Upon arrival in Paris, Emily's style is certainly chic, albeit sometimes a bit on-the-nose — the mesh Eiffel Tower button-up that made it to her first day of work being a shining example. While picking up some new French vernacular (le plouc, ringarde), Emily absorbs notes on taste from her colleagues, clients, girl-friends, and the greater Parisian beau monde — all while staying true to her exuberant personal style. Pieces from GANNI and Off-White were quick to go viral first, and have since disappeared off the web. That said, there's still tons of other chic pieces that you can grab right now, ranging from Staud to Veronica Beard.

To browse her best looks from her tour around the Ville de l'Amour (or, city of love), most-all of which feature a touch of Chanel, continue ahead:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Outfits From Emily In Paris That You Can Shop Right Now: Houndstooth Blazer, Tall Boots & Shearling Bag

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

After her rendezvous with Thomas, Emily stepped out in an ultra-polished look. Beyond her Chanel shearling bag and Stuart Weitzman boots (both of which are available), her outcoat is from Zara, believe it or not — and it's available secondhand on Poshmark.

Outfits From Emily In Paris That You Can Shop Right Now: Green Tweed Coat & Lime Bucket Bag

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

For her luncheon at Durée, Emily once again called on Chanel. This time, she wore a tweed jacket from its Resort 2020 collection, and tied in Staud's lime green Bissett bag for a tonal look.

Outfits From Emily In Paris That You Can Shop Right Now: Crystal Ball Bag & Embellished Heels

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

Past her sold-out Christian Siriano gown, Emily wore a pair of Cosmoparis pumps and one of Marzook's famous crystal ball bags — both of which are in stock.

Outfits From Emily In Paris That You Can Shop Right Now: Checkerboard Set & Flap Bag

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Chanel's classic flap bag is an iconic signal of French girl style, and Emily paired her pearl top-handle version with Veronica Beard's checkered suit.

Outfits From Emily In Paris That You Can Shop Right Now: Turquoise Jacket, Circular Bag & White Booties

ROGER DO MINH/NETFLIX

An already-unfortunate instance of stepping in dog scat was made worse by the shoes defiled — Vivienne Westwood's Freed Stilettos, which make a few appearances in the first season. Here, she wears them with two Chanel styles: a turquoise jacket with silver trim, and its "Round as Earth" crossbody.

Outfits From Emily In Paris That You Can Shop Right Now: Camera Bag & Baroque Skirt

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

In another color-soaked look, Emily wears Versace's pleated silk twill skirt, which is sold out right now. There is a similar, slightly darker version in stock from the same designer, and it's far more situated for fall wear. She completes the look with Marc Jacobs' pink jelly camera bag, which syncs with her boisterous skirt.

Outfits From Emily In Paris That You Can Shop Right Now: Printed Sweater & Mary Jane Pumps

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

Emily's most-rotated shoe brand through the show is, without a doubt, Christian Louboutin — and these hunter green Mary Janes are one of her best choices yet. She styled them with Essential Antwerp's Tahini sweater and a camel bucket bag. While these are out of stock, both designers carry similar iterations. See below:

Outfits From Emily In Paris That You Can Shop Right Now: Magenta-Purple Coat & Furry Shoulder Bag

STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

Emily gravitates towards fluorescent pinks towards the end of the season, which she imbued here via MSGM's abstract floral coat. Though sold out, there's a printed skirt from the brand in the very same color-ways. Her fluffy Kate Spade bag has also since disappeared, but its leather twist-lock style is still available, and it's more situated for year-round wear.