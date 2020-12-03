There's two types of fashion people: the trend-forward, who opt for buzzy, larger-than-life silhouettes, and the timeless, who choose quiet, luxurious staple pieces. Lucky for both, the latest outerwear trend to percolate through Instagram is splitting the difference between the two, and it just got the Kardashian's stamp of approval. With slick leather and fluffy accents, Kourtney Kardashians furry coat is officially forecasted to be 2021's biggest outerwear trend — and there's versions at every price point.

On Dec. 3, the mother-of-three shared a carousel of selfies with her 103 million IG followers, putting her new coat on full display. With a lacquered finish, her chocolate brown slicker appears to be from Saks Potts — the Copenhagen fashion brand behind It-girls' favorite coats. For those wondering how Kardashian styled hers, bad news — the rest of the look is left to the imagination. For glam, she did notably choose a warm, neutral color palette and cherry red nails.

It doesn't come as a total shock that she'd choose the Scandi brand's best-selling outerwear piece, considering her half-sister Kendall Jenner rotates the label's bright green iteration frequently. The two are far from the brand's only celebrity fans, however — Elsa Hosk just nailed winter dressing with a soft black alternate to Kardashian's coat.

Kardashian's affinity for a great leather trench is well documented — but the furry lining of this style permanently advances it steps above all the rest. While her exact version is no longer in stock, there are a few close seconds — Charlotte Simone's Carrie coat, for instance, which is offering a suede alternate to the leather shell. Lauren by Ralph Lauren also has a furry lapel coat in black, and it's super marked down on Macy's right now.

To shop all four versions, browse below — and be sure to keep eyes on Saks Potts' restocks, as her exact version could soon come back onto e-shelves.

