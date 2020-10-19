“Borrowing from the boys” is no new concept in the fashion industry, but relaxed menswear pieces were a major trend during fashion week. The return of waistcoats and vests have already taken the style set by storm, and there’s no doubt boxy blazers will once again be a cool-weather staple. This year, however, the classic and traditionally structured staples take on a new, relaxed feel. Based on J.Lo’s menswear-inspired look, shopping the men's section (or just dressing like you did) gives you an easy, effortless, and comfortable way to add polish to your fall wardrobe.

Whatever Jennifer Lopez wears, she wears it well. However, the 51-year-old singer, actor, and entrepreneur has a history of favoring more vibrant, feminine pieces (who can forget that Versace dress). So, when she wore an oversized ensemble featuring a white oversized button-down shirt, equally oversized brown pleated trousers, and brown leather shoes in Los Angeles on Oct. 17, the look was unexpected.

Though there were a few of her signature touches: hoop earrings, oversized sunglasses, and even a sparkly clip at the lapel, Lopez’s latest look diverges from her signature style, which is often a combination of bright color palettes, bold prints, and form-fitting silhouettes. Case in point: earlier this month, she wore a teal blue outfit by LAPOINTE for a date night with fiancé Alex Rodriguez. That said, the New York native is embracing the more relaxed styles that took the fashion world by storm for fall.

Vasquez-GAMR / BACKGRID

J.Lo’s unexpected ensemble looks like an outfit straight from Ashley and Mary-Kate's minimalist label The Row. The luxury label's Spring/Summer 2021 collection signaled menswear’s return to the forefront of women’s fashion, featuring plenty of oversized pieces including relaxed but tailored suiting, sweater vests, and classic shirts and pants just like Lopez’s. The Row wasn’t the only label to embrace the trend, though. Louis Vuitton's collection followed suit as did Cecilie Bahnsen, which just launched its collaboration with Mackintosh, adding a romantic touch to classic menswear coats.

To create a look exactly like Lopez’s for the warmer days of the season, try leaving the bottom of the top undone. Or, as things cool off, layer on a chunky cardigan or vest as part of more complex ensembles.

Scroll down to shop similar pieces to Lopez’s fall menswear outfit below, and if you want an exact item approved by the On The Floor singer, you can shop her Coach bag, too.

