Carrie Bradshaw once remarked, “There is a time of year in New York when, even before the first leaf falls, you can feel the seasons click. The air is crisp, the summer is gone. And for the first night in a long time, you need a blanket on your bed.” With three sentences, Sex And The City fans had a new way to denote fall's arrival. With that night approaching, it's time to take stock of your seasonal wardrobe — with a little inspiration from Carrie Bradshaw's most iconic fall outfits. Start with your tried-and-true mainstays like sweaters and boots, but beyond the staples, what your autumn aesthetic could really use is a dash of Bradshaw-inspired pizazz.

Though the show ended in 2004, the fictional icon's quirky, creative personal style translates to 2020, and many of her most memorable fall fashion moments can seamlessly adapt to what you need in your closet right now. Think: fresh takes on classic plaid prints, patchwork separates to add boldness, and the perfect low heel for a polished outfit in a pinch. Ahead, discover six cozy autumn outfits of Bradshaw's from the HBO show, and shop the trends from modern-day designers like Nanushka, Cult Gaia, and Brother Vellies.

Carrie Bradshaw-Inspired Trend For Fall: Patchwork

Patchwork detailing nods to an artisanal, arts-and-crafts quality that feels aligned with an autumnal aesthetic. This covetable Bradshaw look, featuring a patchwork coat, is worth investing in for this fall. If a full outerwear moment is too much for you, try a sweater or pair of statement boots.

Carrie Bradshaw-Inspired Trend For Fall: Party Bag

A flashy party bag may not seem like the obvious choice for a fall trend but it's the kind of investment you'll see the return on for months and months to come (hello, holiday season). Snag a bold mini purse to enliven your dinner look or weekend repertoire.

Carrie Bradshaw-Inspired Trend For Fall: Not-Your-Average Plaid

Fall fashion means lots of plaid. But aside from the usual suspects, why not follow Bradshaw's lead and slip into a piece that feels fresh and reimagined? It can be in an unexpected color palette or even feature fun details like reversible fabric or elegant draping.

Carrie Bradshaw-Inspired Trend For Fall: Sensible Heels

Even though heels are becoming less the norm these days, Bradshaw proved that even a low kitten heel can be quiet comfortable and chic. If you haven't secured yours yet, it might be a good time to do so.

Carrie Bradshaw-Inspired Trend For Fall: Corduroy Staples

Velvet is great and all, but if you want to try something slightly outside the norm this fall, pick up a piece or two cut from a rich corduroy. Not only does it add instant texture, it's also thick, which is great for cooler temperatures.

Carrie Bradshaw-Inspired Trend For Fall: Sweater Dress

An effortless sweater dress serves as a blank canvas for your favorite accessories. Invest in a knit dress and multiply your outfit potential.