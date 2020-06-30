In 2020, wedding celebrations may look somewhat different — but love hasn't changed a bit. That's why womenswear brand LoveShackFancy launched a bridal collection — to remind everyone that ever-enduring, eternal love can't be cancelled or postponed. For many brides, the fairytale all starts with the dress — so, since LSF is famed for its spellbinding, daydreamy frocks, there's no better brand to take on the task.

LoveShackFancy's story all started with a wedding dress — the brand founder, Rebecca Hessel Cohen's, to be exact. "I had the most incredible dress, that had layers upon layers of beautiful tulle, but I spontaneously asked my maid-of-honor to cut away the lining after the ceremony so I could dance," she tells TZR. "Little did I know that [this] would become the genesis of our beloved LoveShackFancy brand." The brand was born then and there, and ten years later, LSF is welcoming its very own bridal designs. "We have forever referenced brides, runaway brides, barefoot brides, beach brides on our mood-boards but to finally launch the first official Bridal collection is a dream come true."

Ranging in price from $495 fo $1995, the 19-part collection is marked by a distinctly effortless, whimsical nature, quickly gaining traction along brides who have traded out grand ballrooms for more intimate backyard celebrations. There's the Vivianna dress, which boasts balloon cap sleeves and a scooped neckline; or, for a slinkier build, the Shoshana dress offers ribbon-tying straps and a breezy, maxi fit. For the more alternative wedding dress, the Astor Dress offers a tiered miniskirt and long, embroidered balloon sleeves. The ultra-boho Soleil Top offers a two-part look, tying in front and pairing with the high-low Halsey skirt.

COURTESY OF LOVESHACKFANCY COURTESY OF LOVESHACKFANCY COURTESY OF LOVESHACKFANCY

The casual elegance and playful effortlessness of LSF wedding dress also makes it a more sustainable option than the average dress from the bridal market. "Our wedding dresses could also be worn again after the wedding. We hope our girls can style the dress differently to wear again and again, and even pass it onto their daughters in the future," says Hessel Cohen.

As of Jun. 26, the collection is currently available for pre-order. In just four days since launching, certain styles have already begun selling out — so acting fast is key. Continue ahead to browse key looks for your special day (or, until then, your mood board):