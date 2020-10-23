When shopping for jewelry, there's one rule of thumb that fashion lovers generally follow: minimalist pieces tend to withstand the test of time, and maximalist styles are quicker to come and go. That is, with one major exception: the nameplate necklace. Accountable for some 40 years of popularity, the bespoke style has crept into near-all corners of the fashion space, from music videos to runways and back again. Now, in 2020, it's come back to the forefront — namely, through selfies from the style set's finest. The best part of the nameplate necklaces that celebrities wear on repeat? Many of them are shockingly affordable and in stock right now.

First, let's go back to its roots. First gaining popularity amongst Black and Latinx youth throughout the early '90s, moniker-stamped jewelry was more than a trend. Whether channeled through hoop earrings, chain necklaces, or rings, nameplate jewelry served as a signifier of identity and pride. Eventually, shows like Sex And The City pilfered the trend, which propelled it into mainstream fashion through the aughts. Now, with the resurgence of yellow gold trend (including chunky chain pouches and heeled sandals), nameplate jewelry is popping up everywhere once again, especially amongst stylish celebrities. Their favorite styles aren't always exorbitant, either — with prices running the gamut from $34 graffiti chains to thousand-plus styles flecked with diamonds.

To browse the top nameplate chains worn by celebrities today, scroll below:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Nameplate Necklaces That Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing: Beyoncé

There's no other way to kick this off than with Beyoncé. The multi-hyphenate singer has been wearing letters around her neck since the onset of her career (cue all three Destiny's Child songstresses wearing matching 'DC' chains). Her latest style is simple: a silver "Mommy" necklace in classic script. While its exact maker is unknown, Sparklane has a similar version — and it's on sale for $50.

Nameplate Necklaces That Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing: JLo

JLo is, among other things, the queen of extraverted fashion. The Bronx-born triple threat never shies away from a bold, gilded look — and her diamond-embellished necklace is no exception. From Lana Jewelry, her "JENNIFER" necklace rangex well into the thousands, but the same piece can be shopped in a smaller size for $1,330.

Nameplate Necklaces That Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing: Kim Kardashian West

KKW has rocked a few nameplate necklaces in her time — some with North and Chi's names, and some with her own. Here, she styles an engraved gold bar necklace with a coin pendant. While the exact jewelry brand is unknown, Gorjana's $70 bespoke bar is primed for getting Kardashian's look.

Nameplate Necklaces That Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing: Jessica Alba

You might have noticed that Jessica Alba's chain necklace hasn't left her person in 2020 — and it comes in good company. She layers hers with a nameplate necklace, whose gothic font is edgier than classic script styles. Adina's Jewels' nameplate style reconciles the chain link trend with the gothic font, and it comes in at right under $150.

Nameplate Necklaces That Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing: Bella Hadid

This might come as a shock, but Bella Hadid always wears the most affordable jewelry pieces. The Palestinian and Dutch model is known for wearing talismans from head to toe, and particularly choosing a few nameplate necklaces at a time. Her favorites right now are Jennifer Zeuner's Issa Necklace and Mazza Boutique's birth year necklace, both of which are in stock.

Nameplate Necklaces That Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing: Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski's current outfit formula is as follows: sneakers, a slinky white tank, and a nameplate necklace. Hers is from Lajoux, and it retails for €1,020.

Nameplate Necklaces That Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing: Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber's barely-there moniker necklace comes in an ultra-fine script, and it's made for the minimalist at heart. Babygold is loved by fashion plates for making monogrammed styles as delicate as possible, which makes its custom necklace a veritable alternate for Gerber's.