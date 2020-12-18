On top of fans of her on-screen and on-stage work, Jennifer Lopez's style generates a cult following of its own. Those familiar with the Bronx-bred talent's outfits will point to her knack for mixing luxe and affordable favorites, knowing just how to make today's eye-catching designer pieces work within her totally-relatable wardrobe of leggings and sneakers. Maybe it's the late-2020 cabin fever, but JLo's printed dress outfit is taking her love of luxury to the fullest extent, and it's chock full of designer pieces that are probably already pinned to your mood board.

On Dec. 17, the mother-of-two was out in Beverly Hills, wearing a look that put her pristine print-mixing skills on full view. Rather than choose her usual suspects — brocade leggings and colorful kimonos, for instance — the singer took a more organized approach to the chaotic print-mixing trend. It all started with her large-brim Christian Dior bucket hat, which features a demure black veil attachment. Its boisterous houndstooth print was a perfect match for her black and white spotted shirt dress (also from Dior), which kept things conservative with long sleeves and an ankle-length hem. She tripled down on prints with Dior's toile de jouy book tote, a pattern apropos of summer months that Lopez refashioned for the cold seamlessly. She finished the look with black accessories: platform booties with spindly heels, an Hermès dog collar bracelet, and a pair of Chanel resin studs, to be exact.

BACKGRID

With her face shielded and strong lines throughout, there's something unmistakably polished about the composed look. It would feel like a departure from her usually-extraverted style file, if not for all the exciting prints, which JLo is known to gravitate towards. Nonetheless, it's unfathomably chic and it happens to be imitable, too.

All four of her designer pieces — the bracelet, earrings, hat, and tote are currently in stock on each brand's respective sites. Her Dior dress is only available in select boutiques nationwide (similar styles here). If you're looking to do your shopping online, there are a few key labels seem to carry similar versions of it. Pro tip: Rosetta Getty's wrap shirt dress is nearly a dupe, and it's 70% off on Farfetch right now.

Get the whole look ahead:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Dresses Like JLo's: