For a fashion enthusiast, discovering a new brand is equivalent to the giddy feeling others get when they come across an unfamiliar artist on Spotify for the first time. You might find a label tagged in an Instagram post, overhear the girl next to you in the salon tell her hairstylist where she got her sculptural bag, or from a stylish friend. But with so many up-and-coming labels cropping up, it can sometimes feel overwhelming navigating which are worth investing in. Lucky for you, TZR tapped experts to find all the emerging brands to watch out for in 2021. Get ready to be blown away from all the unique talent you're about to witness.

"2021 will be a great year to see emerging talents blooming as many took the time to stop, think, and reset in 2020; we can't wait to see what will result in it," Astrid Boutrot, Head of Women's Buying at The Webster, tells TZR. But what does it take for these labels to win over the fashion set? Mina Alyeshmerni, founder of New York-based online concept store Maimoun, has a few thoughts. First off, a few labels that have made her must-see list are Collina Strada, Telfar, Rave Review, Barragan, and Supriya Lele. "I think each of them has created and cultivated a personal relationship with their audience that has transcended past what we have expected from a designer from the past decade or even century," Alyeshmerni says about why she thinks these brands will grow in 2021. "It is in a sense more holistic, and once you have established a relationship like this with your audience, a personal one, really there is no limit."

Telsha Anderson, owner and buyer of concept store t.a. New York is thrilled to see what rising brands (like Theophilio, Christopher John Rogers, and Maximilian) will build in the midst of the pandemic, and how they've utilized resources to formulate personal commentary displayed in their next collections. "I also believe said brands won't necessarily generate more popularity as much as they'll continue to get the credit deserved throughout 2021 and beyond," Anderson says. "A lot of incredible Black designers have been operational for years and now more than ever have been featured on different magazine covers and in editorials due to the demand to support Black designers and I'm looking forward to seeing continual support," Anderson adds.

Be in the know of all the up-and-coming brands for 2021. Ahead, find 23 labels to have on your radar.

Emerging Brand To Watch Out For In 2021: Supriya Lele

Alyeshmerni thinks Supriya Lele is only going to get bigger in 2021. The British-Indian designer founded her label in 2017, and uses street style in India as inspiration for the line. Offerings include mesh tops and dresses, organza coats, and satin leggings. Not to mention style icons like Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa are already fans of the brand.

Emerging Brand To Watch Out For In 2021: Maximilian Davis

"We are introducing Maximilian Davis into the Net-A-Porter family this season, and the way he interprets the black dress is only one of the reasons that he is one of the most exciting breakout new designers," Libby Page, Senior Market Editor at Net-A-Porter, tells TZR. The London-based label's Spring/Summer 2021 collection for its fashion week debut was inspired by Maximilian Davis' Trinidadian roots, the designer told Vogue in September. "Balancing tailoring, sexiness, and elegance, his dresses are a must-have investment," Page adds.

Emerging Brand To Watch Out For In 2021: Officine Générale

Karen Murray, owner of Fivestory, says the New York-based retailer is picking up Officine Générale this spring. "Originally, they were limited to menswear, but women were urging designer Pierre Mahéo to design something for them," she says. "It’s a cool masculine point of view for women." The owner adds that the timeless pieces can be worn over and over again. "I think this will be one of the brands that will take off next year." Whether you're looking for a new wool coat or sleek trousers, the label will most likely have whatever you're in the market for.

Emerging Brand To Watch Out For In 2021: Theophilio

Designer Edvin Thompson draws inspiration from his native country of Jamaica to create his clothing line Theophilio. Making its debut during New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021, the Brooklyn-based label splashed onto the scene with pieces featuring fun fringe, bold colors, and cool mesh materials. Be prepared to see a lot more of the brand in 2021.

Emerging Brand To Watch Out For In 2021: La Détresse

Boutrot says La Détresse is a brand that The Webster sees taking off next year. "We love our proximity with the brand as everything is sourced in Downtown Los Angeles," she says. "We are able to work with the team to develop and offer our clients new styles on a consistent basis!" The brand specializes in quirky tie-dye sweats, so head over to The Webster and shop the pieces to upgrade your loungewear drawer.

Emerging Brand To Watch Out For In 2021: Kenneth Ize

After debuting at Paris Fashion Week in February, Net-A-Porter will be adding Kenneth Ize to its list of designers. "His focus is preserving the heritage of Nigeria through his use of local textiles and techniques and local production," Page says about the designer. "He definitely has a distinct aesthetic with some key signatures already emerging such as the frayed edge he leaves on pants. His pieces are truly modern heirlooms and examples of beautiful artistry." Need another reason to add the label into your repertoire? The brand's celebrity fan base includes the likes of Yara Shahidi, Timothée Chalamet, and Naomi Campbell.

Emerging Brand To Watch Out For In 2021: Voranida

Founded by Voranida Rujekitnara in 2018, Thailand-based brand Voranida is exclusive to Fivestory. Murray says the label is a bit dressy for today, but once people return back to work and events, it'll continue to take off. The label focuses on constructive design with its unique coats, skirts, and tops.

Emerging Brand To Watch Out For In 2021: Maisie Wilen

Boutrot says Maisie Wilen is a brand that The Webster has supported since the first season. "We absolutely loved her Spring/Summer 2021 collection and saw a significant development with new silhouettes and great colorful prints," the buyer explains. "If there ever was a time to see lots of colors and feel all of the positive energy that they exude, it would be now in the 2021 collections!" Any of its vivid prints will instantly liven up your closet.

Emerging Brand To Watch Out For In 2021: Laquan Smith

New York-based designer Laquan Smith got his start by creating 3D leggings, which he modeled and made popular. When he officially launched his line in 2013, it quickly grabbed interest from A-listers like Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian West, and Rihanna. Though it has almost eight years under its belt, the brand is only getting more attention. "We love how Laquan plays with fabrics and brings a New York edge to his designs," Boutrot says. In its lineup you'll find shimmery mini dresses, elevated going out tops, and warm puffer coats.

Emerging Brand To Watch Out For In 2021: Renaissance Renaissance

In September Net-A-Porter added Renaissance Renaissance to its Vanguard program, and the brand launched with a line inspired by the rich history of couture. In the collection, Page says you'll find pieces beautifully crafted with ruching and pleating, playing with both structure and fluidity. "This is just the beginning, but we anticipate exciting things for this brand," the market editor adds.

Emerging Brand To Watch Out For In 2021: J.Kim

"I think eyes will be on J.Kim," Alyeshmerni says. Launched by Zhenya Kim in 2014, the brand's one-of-a-kind pieces are influenced by countries in Asia, specifically Korea. In the assortment of jackets, tops, dresses, and jewelry, you'll find aspects of the Asian costume interpreted in a modern way.

Emerging Brand To Watch Out For In 2021: Telfar

If you've gotten your hands on one of Telfar's beloved handbags, count yourself lucky. Launched in 2005, Telfar isn't quite new, however, the label continues to grow. Case in point: the label has a collaboration with Ugg on its way in 2021, which has fashion insiders marking their calendars and setting their alarms for. While you patiently wait for the capsule and restock of its handbags, shop its chic ready-to-wear.

‌Emerging Brand To Watch Out For In 2021: COYAN

"We are trying to flip the narrative around size inclusivity by making a broad range of sizes the norm and not an added or reduced category," founder Lucas Zunz writes on the brand's website. And that's exactly what the label is doing. Offering sizes 0 to 24, everyone can find their dream silk dress at COYAN.

‌Emerging Brand To Watch Out For In 2021: Meryll Rogge

Net-A-Porter added Meryll Rogge to its website in September. Founder Meryll Rogge used her experience from running Dries Van Noten's design team for three years to create her namesake label in 2019. "Her brand offers a contemporary wardrobe offering the perfect combination with the simplicity of menswear and the sophistication of eveningwear," Page notes. Looking through the collection, you'll get flashbacks to '80s attire, but with a modern approach.

Emerging Brand To Watch Out For In 2021: Mônot

If a new brand already has Kate Moss modeling for it, you know it's on its way to fame. "Mônot is a new label from the Lebanese designer Eli Mmizrahi," Boutrot says. "He's bringing us sexy pieces that will fit right into our matrix; his last lookbook featuring Kate Moss and Amber Valletta, among others, is a masterpiece!" The upscale dress selection is perfect for any future wedding you have post-quarantine.

Emerging Brand To Watch Out For In 2021: Fry Powers

If you aren't familiar with New York-based jewelry label Fry Powers, you'll want to become acquainted. "They believe in mood-boosting, spirit-lifting power of bright colors," Murray says. "Fry Powers believes in quality, and they strive to use quality ingredients," she adds. If you tend to stick to gold or silver jewelry, switch things up by adding its bold selection of bracelets, rings, and ear cuffs to your jewelry collection.

Emerging Brand To Watch Out For In 2021: Rave Review

Josephine Bergqvist and Livia Schück premiered their Stockholm-based label Rave Review during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018. Using sustainable materials and upcycling techniques, the brand crafts cool plaid and pastel-printed apparel. For further indication the brand is on the rise, check out its feature in the Gucci Film Festival.

Emerging Brand To Watch Out For In 2021: k.ngsley

Minimalists, meet your new favorite basics brand: k.ngsley. The New York-based label, founded by Kingsley Gbadegesin, champions knit tops with intriguing details like cutouts and asymmetrical straps. And there's a powerful message behind its simple tanks. "This collection — made for the girls, by the girls — is an active redefinition of what it means to exist as Black, and Queer, and Femme all at once," the founder says on its website. "Channeling the power of our community through the power of fashion, we are creating space and building community for those who have been pushed to the margins of the society and culture they’ve long influenced and inspired.”

Emerging Brand To Watch Out For In 2021: Christopher John Rogers

Christopher John Rogers is a label to watch in 2021, according to Anderson. With a CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award and clientele including Michelle Obama and Tracee Ellis Ross, the already beloved brand has a bright future ahead. For any social distancing events you have planned for the spring, pick up a vibrant dress or printed blazer from the Brooklyn-based label.

Emerging Brand To Watch Out For In 2021: Cormio

Following a short stint as assistant designer at Paco Rabanne, in 2015 Jezabelle Cormio decided it was time to work on her own label. Launching a year later, the designer resides and works from Bassano del Grappa in Italy’s Veneto region. For eye-catching prints and neat embroidery, you'll want to see the brand's offerings for yourself, and stat.

Emerging Brand To Watch Out For In 2021: Odile Jacobs

As sustainability has been a big focus for Net-A-Porter, the retailer is launching Odile Jacobs early next year, which Page notes does sustainability so beautifully. "Odile Jacobs was founded in 2017 and entwines African tradition and European style to create an electric fusion of prints," Page says. "Odile’s use of colorful waxed fabric promotes the joyful energy we are all looking for right now."

Emerging Brand To Watch Out For In 2021: Barragán

According to Alyeshmerni, Barragán will be in the spotlight in 2021. Starting out as just a small t-shirt brand, the New York-based label now has Solange hooked. Launched by CFDA-nominated designer Victor Barragán, the brand is influenced by youth culture in Mexico (where he was born) as well as New York City. Its collection is chock-full of fun cut-out tops, quirky prints, and boxy silhouettes.

Emerging Brand To Watch Out For In 2021: CAES

Another sustainable designer Net-A-Porter is adding to its lineup is CAES. "CAES redefines everyday wardrobing pieces that are all sustainably made, even down to the buttons which are made from recycled cereal boxes," Page says. "He designs effortless and timeless garments that can be worn for many seasons to come." The Dutch label carries everything from edgy leather pants to crisp button-down tops.