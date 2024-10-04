In the spring of 2023, it felt as if the concept of quiet luxury had erupted overnight. Blame it on the industry’s sudden fascination around Sofia Richie Grainge’s refined wardrobe, but fashion enthusiasts went full-throttle on the trend, advocating for neutral color palettes and clean lines (essentially, no flashy logos). It was at this time that many turned to minimalist label St. Agni for the look. “We experienced significant growth during that period, and I think the rise of the trend may have contributed [to that],” says co-founder and designer Lara Fells, who owns the brand with her husband, Matt Fells. While last year was certainly a milestone one for the Australian label, make no mistake, it has been championing the understated aesthetic since its inception — 10 years ago to be exact.

Yes, it all began in 2014 when, believe it or not, Lara was just 23 years old. Having always envisioned launching a label, she left her stint managing a retail store. This prior role provided Fells with the hands-on experience she needed to take the leap. “While I had studied business, my time in retail taught me far more about the practical side of running a company — everything from managing a team to budgeting and customer service,” she reflects. Together, the couple and business partners ran the brand from their spare bedroom, building it with outside investment. “I didn’t overthink it or put too much pressure on myself — we just dove in and started small and organically grew it.”

Indeed, it naturally drew in pared-back dresses near and far, thanks to its selection of luxe everyday wardrobe essentials — think tailored coats, fitted tanks, slouchy trousers, etc. “St. Agni’s aesthetic is clean and minimalistic, with a focus on ensuring that our collections evoke a sense of ease,” the co-founder tells TZR. “Every single detail is carefully considered.” Based in Byron Bay, the brand has also earned praise for its fair price points (particularly compared to other minimalist labels like The Row and Khaite), which is something Fells believes sets St. Agni apart from the rest.

And the collections as a whole are thoroughly thought out, too. As it happens, the founders begin researching and planning a year before launch. “Throughout the year, the design team constantly shares inspiration — it could be a piece of artwork influencing our color palette or a buckle detail found on a vintage jacket,” explains Fells. “At the start of each season, these references come together to form their own narrative.”

Take its Resort 2025 line, for example. “The overarching theme is a crisp, fresh feel, achieved through the use of papery cottons, soft leathers, and fluid stretch viscose fabrics.” One especially notable aspect of the collection is the introduction of its atlas print, which was inspired by a heirloom skirt from Fells’ grandmother, Agni (yes, that’s where the brand’s name came from). What’s more, she points to the folded details, seen on paper-bag pants and pockets, as another key element of the capsule. On the accessories front, St. Agni debuted silver leather pieces, which Fells says “add a polished, modern touch while staying true to our iconic woven leather designs.”

In addition to spending ample time designing, the couple is expanding St. Agni’s retail presence; in the past year, they’ve unveiled boutiques in Sydney and Melbourne. Locals are thrilled, to put it lightly. While setting up the former shop, Fells recalls a fond, joy-sparking moment. It was late, and the co-founder was unpacking boxes alongside the store’s general manager, Jack. “We overheard a girl walking by telling her friend how St. Agni was her favorite brand and how excited she was about the new store,” she says. “It’s strange, but hearing someone speak so genuinely about the brand, without knowing we could hear them, really had an impact on me.”

And it’s not just fashion lovers flocking to St. Agni. Over the years, the label has amassed an impressive celebrity following, too. The first A-lister sighting? Emma Stone. “It happened in an organic way — we were all pleasantly surprised when we saw a paparazzi photo [in 2018] of her wearing a pair of our shoes.” Other celebs quickly caught on, causing a snowball effect. As you may know, Kendall Jenner continuously wore the brand in 2023, including at Coachella in April and then two months later in Paris (pictured below). Meghan Markle is also part of the fan club, having donned St. Agni at numerous occasions this year, such as a military reception in May and the G9 Ventures Summer Summit in July.

Suffice it to say, the brand has made major moves over the past decade, and there’s still plenty more in store. “Ultimately, my goal is to keep growing and building our business,” explains Fells. “I love working every day, so I’ll be happy if we can just continue doing that with the beautiful team of people that we have.”

