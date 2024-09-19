After what felt like years of waiting, the release of Wicked is finally on the horizon. The movie-musical, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande hits theaters on November 22, which means the corresponding press tour is about to swing into high gear. Even though Grande has occasionally delivered Wicked-inspired looks this summer (her fanbase still isn’t over her Prada skirt set from last month), now she’s taking Glindacore to the next level. On September 18, Grande got her hands on a sheer pink maxi dress from Khaite Spring/Summer 2025 — a fresh-off-the-runway design that debuted during New York Fashion Week less than two weeks ago.

The occasion for Grande’s method dressing moment is unclear, however, it could be the latest edition to her “just because” style streak — when the fashion muse dons an Instagram-worthy designer look for no reason other than a good time. For her impromptu photoshoot, Grande and her longtime stylist, Mimi Cuttrell sourced the aforementioned sleeveless maxi dress from designer Catherine Holstein’s newest collection. Complete with a V-shaped neckline and a statement drop-waist embellishment (one of Grande’s signature silhouettes for Wicked-related styling), the muted pink silhouette appeared to be crafted out of sheer organza. The Grammy winner’s floor-length number marked another homage to Glinda’s signature ultra-feminine aesthetic — more specifically the Good Witch’s pastel pink color scheme that Grande adopted over a year ago.

Underneath her semi-sheer skirt peeped another Khaite S/S ‘25 selection, a pair of caged kitten heels in a stark white hue. In true Grande fashion, she let her main pieces grab all the worthy attention and accessorized with minimal accents, starting with diamond stud earrings and mismatched silver rings. On the runway, the sheer maxi was paired with an ivory handbag and the same cutout-heavy heels.

Unless you have Cuttrell on speed dial, the Grande-approved Khaite look won’t be available until next year. However, you can still channel her designer attire via the curated edit below.