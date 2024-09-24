Out of all the major fashion weeks, Kendall Jenner’s schedule is undeniably the busiest for Paris Fashion Week. While she’ll occasionally pop up in New York or Milan (this year, she attended Matthieu Blazy’s newest Bottega Veneta presentation), Jenner sightings increase tenfold during the last week of fashion month — both on and off the runway. This year, the model got a head-start on the PFW calendar the evening before Dior and Saint Laurent presented their collections. At the L’Oréal Paris fashion show on September 23, Jenner stunned in a sheer red gown from Mugler, marking her second annual runway appearance for the storied cosmetics brand.

Outside the iconic Place de l'Opéra in the heart of Paris, the "Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth" show opened with a special commercial teaser starring Celine Dion — a fitting feature given Dion’s global ambassador status. After L’Oréal Paris enthusiasts like Cara Delevingne, Heidi Klum, Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda, and Viola Davis (to name a few) strutted down the transformed catwalk, Jenner closed out the show in an unforgettable ensemble. The L’Oréal Paris global ambassador coordinated her bold red lip à la L’Oréal Paris to a fiery red custom Mugler moment. The glamorous gown spotlighted numerous of-the-moment accents, including a high-neck, opera-length gloves, bodice cutouts, and the pièce de résistance: a sheer mesh corset. The see-through boning cascaded down both legs, which drew eyes to her coordinating satin pumps. To ensure all attention went to her designer attire, the 818 founder opted out of any jewelry at all — a surprising choice given her penchant for statement earrings.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Prior to Jenner’s show-stopping finale, the runway was flooded with notable fashion muses. Klum, for one, turned heads in a black latex mermaid gown accessorized with a diamond tennis necklace and matching stud earrings. Then there was Delevingne, who matched Jenner’s sartorial energy in a red-hot co-ord, complete with high-waisted hot pants, a floor-length double-breasted coat, and black platform pumps. Shortly after Delevingne followed Longoria for her return to the L’Oréal Paris runway. The A-lister looked ready for a red carpet in a structured high-low dress adorned with water-inspired draping. Extra points for her dangly diamond necklace.

(+) Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Now that PFW is officially underway, keep an eye out for Jenner, Klum, Delevingne, Longoria, and more in the coming days.